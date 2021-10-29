CENTER, Mo. — Mark Twain senior catcher Autumn Arndt was selected to the Class 2 Region 3 Second Team on Friday.
It was the first time a Lady Tiger has earned this honor since 2013.
Arndt was one of three Mark Twain players to earn Class 2 District 5 All-District honors along with Taylor Martin and Bronwyn Harding.
Mark Twain finished the 2021 season with a 8-16 record and fell to Highland in the Class 2 District 5 quarterfinal.
