BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- The Bowling Green Invitational is one of the biggest cross country meets of the season for area teams, with runners competing in the race on Friday afternoon.
Bowling Green placed second overall in the boys race, with Ben Chance leading the pack with a second place finish.
Hannibal placed fifth overall in the boys race, with David Munger leading the way with a 13th place finish.
Marion County placed 14th in the boys race, with Levi Wright heading the pack with a 43rd place finish.
Mark Twain placed 15th in the boys race, with Sam Northcutt leading the pack with a 14th place finish.
Palmyra placed 16th in the boys race, with Jacob Barnes leading the way with a 64th place finish.
Monroe City did not have enough runners to qualify as a team in the boys race, with Jackson Wheeler coming away with a 46th place finish.
The Hannibal girls team placed seventh overall, with Jocelyn Dorsey leading the way with an 11th place finish.
The Monroe City girls team placed 10th overall, with Ella Hays leading the pack with a 40th place finish.
The Mark Twain boys team placed 14th, with Matera Ellis coming away with a 32nd place finish.
Palmyra did not have enough girls to place as a team, with Aly Noland coming away with a 33rd place finish.
Bowling Green did not have enough girls to place as a team, with Addison Lilley placing 54th.
