COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Palmyra junior Collin Arch remains undefeated in his high school career.
Arch (40-0) defeated Trenton's Hunter McAtee (31-4) in a 9-2 decision in Saturday night's 138-pound Class 1 first-place match, winning his third straight state title.
McAtee was Arch's only opponent in the Class 1 state tournament he did not pin.
On his way to the state championship match, Arch defeated Central's Gavyn Colbert (27-12) in the first round, defeated Mid-Buchanan's Clayton Rotterman (27-16) in the quarterfinals and defeated Brookfield's Devan Parn (31-13) in the semifinal.
Panthers senior Luke Triplett (39-8) defeated Penney's Fisher Nixdorf (43-4) in a 10-2 major decision in the 220-pound Class 1 consolation semifinal to start off Saturday's competition.
Triplett then defeated Adrian's Jence Griffith (36-5) in a 2-1 decision to secure third place in the consolation final, the second time Triplett defeated Griffith in this tournament.
