PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra enters the new wrestling season with a mostly youthful roster peppered with a few experienced wrestlers.
“This year, our goal is the same as every year to get to state and win matches,” said Palmyra head coach Josh Buatte. “We have a pretty young squad, so I just want them to go out there and compete to the best of their ability and try to win as many matches as we can.”
The biggest name returning is junior Collin Arch, who became Palmyra’s first two-time state champion last season.
Arch won the Class 1 state championship in the 120 lbs. weight class in 2020 and the 132 lbs. weight class in 2021. Arch was 20-0 last season and is undefeated during his high school career.
“Collin Arch is probably going to step up (as a leader),” Buatte said. “He’s not so much of a vocal person on the team, but he leads by example quite a bit. He works hard, he comes in and gets the job done and wrestles hard. Every tournament, he’s around the guys and encourages them a little bit.”
Palmyra returns two other wrestlers who competed in the state tournament last season, seniors Brayden Stevens and Luke Triplett.
Stevens finished fourth in state in the 126 lbs. weight class in 2021, while Triplett placed fifth in the 220 lbs. weight class.
Palmyra also returns senior Dyoni Mundy to the girls wrestling team, who qualified for state last season. Mundy is one of four girls on the wrestling team for Palmyra.
“I think they are going to perform pretty well this year as long as they stay healthy and wrestle hard,” Buatte said. “We had one state qualifier last year and I could see us bringing three or four girls to state this year if they all stay healthy and wrestle well.”
Palmyra will have several freshmen take on big roles for the team this year, with Brayden Pillars, Luke Lawson and Evan Pennewell getting shots to succeed.
Sophomore Audrin McElvain also figures to have a bigger role on this year’s team.
“He’s going to come in and wrestle extremely hard,” Buatte said. “I look for him to be doing good things, probably either 113 or 120 (weight classes). He was right behind Kaden (Crane) last year, so he wrestled at 103 and had a tough spot to try to get out of. Now he’s wrestling extremely well and grown and matured.”
During practices, Buatte and the coaching staff have been working on basic skills.
“Basic skills are going to win you a lot of matches,” Buatte said. “You don’t need a whole lot of fancy stuff. You just need to be really good at a few things. That’s what we try to get them to do. Your basic takedowns, your basic turns and your basic escapes.”
2021-22 Schedule
Dec. 9 — Palmyra quad
Dec. 11 — at Liberty Wentzville Invitational
Dec. 17-18 — at Battle of the Katy Trail in Sedalia
Dec. 20 — at Trenton triangular
Jan. 4 — at Marceline triangular
Jan. 6 — CCC quad at Brookfield
Jan. 18 — North Point
Jan. 25 — at Brookfield quad
Jan. 27 — at Macon quad
