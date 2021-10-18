CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College forward Angela Lloret has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for her play in two victories last week.
Lloret, a senior from Alicante, Spain (Universidad de Alicante), scored three goals and added three assists during the Wildcats’ 2-0 week.
Lloret scored a goal and dished out an assist in limited action during C-SC’s 9-0 victory Thursday at Iowa Wesleyan. On Saturday, Lloret netted two goals and garnered two assists as the Wildcats overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat Park (Mo.) University 6-2.
For the season, Lloret has registered six goals and five assists for 17 total points. She has been credited with one game-winning goal this season. Her six goals are tied for seventh in the Heart, while her 17 points is tied for eighth in the league.
Lloret is the second Wildcat to earn offensive player of the week honors. Montse Caparros earned the distinction Oct. 4.
The Wildcats are currently 10-3-1 overall and 5-2-1 in the Heart, will play at Clarke University in a key conference game this Wednesday, Oct. 20. Game time is set for 6 p.m. in Dubuque, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.