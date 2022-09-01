NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Culver-Stockton College All-American offensive tackle Andrew Rupcich was among the players added to the Tennessee Titans practice squad on Wednesday.
Rupcich was one of the Titans final cuts on Tuesday when Tennessee trimmed its regular season roster to 53 players.
The former Culver-Stockton lineman was the only NAIA player to sign with an NFL team this season, with Rupcich being the first Wildcat player to sign an NFL contract since wide receiver Preston Nicholson signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2008.
Rupcich was the 2019 Piesman Award Winner and a four-time Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference selection during his time with Culver-Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.