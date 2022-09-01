NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Culver-Stockton College All-American offensive tackle Andrew Rupcich was among the players added to the Tennessee Titans practice squad on Wednesday.

Rupcich was one of the Titans final cuts on Tuesday when Tennessee trimmed its regular season roster to 53 players.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.