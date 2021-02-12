COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Despite the best efforts from senior Emma Anderson, the Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team was defeated by Columbia College 68-62 at Southwell Complex in Columbia on Thursday.
Anderson led the Trojans with 26 points and 13 rebounds to record a double-double.
HLGU freshman Makayla Hostettler scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds.
The Trojans entered halftime clinging to a 32-30 lead, but were unable to hold it in the second half.
"The ladies keep battling and we are in the games," said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle. "We need to win a couple more possessions. I have been happy with the way we have been playing."
The Trojans outshot Columbia from the field, behind the arc and the free-throw line by percentage.
Columbia College is now 8-2 in conference play and 10-4 overall. HLGU is 0-12 in conference play and 0-12 overall.
HLGU will host two games in the next two days at Mabee Sports Complex. The Trojans will play Missouri Baptist University at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Saturday at 1 p.m.