HANNIBAL -- Waylon Anders entered his sophomore season as an unproven starting quarterback and ended it with of the strongest passing seasons in Hannibal history.
Anders finished the 2022 season completing 69% of his passes with 1,823 yards and throwing 20 touchdown passes, which was the second most in school history for a single season behind his predecessor Courtland Watson in 2021.
"I feel more relaxed now in a sense that the job is pretty secure now," Anders said. "Now the guys have got a lot of trust in me and know what I can do. I have a lot of trust in my guys. So, it makes me more confident and it makes them more confident."
One of the major keys was Anders' ability to avoid mistakes and limit turnovers.
Anders only had five interceptions the whole season.
"I tried to keep the mistakes (down), but you can't be perfect," Anders said. "You have to compete. I think (our receivers) did a really good job of getting to balls."
Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender compared Anders to a coach out out on the field.
"That's the good thing about the kid, he takes care of the ball," Gschwender said. "He manages the offense very well, he manages the game very well and he's just wise beyond his years when it comes to recognizing stuff on the field."
The Pirates overcame a 1-2 start after falling to Helias Catholic in Week 1 and Troy Buchanan in Week 3.
After the 42-40 loss to Troy Buchanan, Hannibal did not lose another regular season game on its way to capturing the North Central Missouri Conference title and advancing to the Class 4 state quarterfinal before falling to West Plains 29-14.
"I think Waylon is going to be great," Gschwender said. "Having that year of experience and really getting that nervousness out he had in the first handful of games last year. Especially coming out and losing to Helias right off the bat last year that put a lot of pressure on him."
With the return of All-Stater and Notre Dame commit Aneyas Williams, Anders will once again have a strong supporting cast.
Also figuring to get in the mix are tight end Kane Wilson and running back Mike Ferriera.
"I don't have a doubt in my mind that I can throw the ball to somebody and they can catch it," Anders said. "Everybody on the field that I throw it to is going to catch the ball."
Hannibal will also return three of its five offensive line starters, including center Xxavion Washington, guard Noah Young and tackle Ryan Ross.
"I feel protected," Anders said. "I couldn't ask for any better lineman. I know I can put my trust in those lineman to keep me safe."
With a year of experience under his belt, Gschwender can open up the playbook more during Anders' junior season.
"Just being a year older and a year stronger and a year under his belt is really going to help out," Gschwender said. "He's seeing the field so much better. His decision making was always really good. Now with him seeing the field the way he has been and recognizing defenses, we are looking for a lot out of him."
