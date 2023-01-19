Alyssa Hart signing.JPG

Hannibal senior Alyssa Hart, front center, finishes signing her national letter-of-intent to play softball at Eastern Oklahoma State College as she is surrounded by her family during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Thursday.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Alyssa Hart signed her national letter-of-intent to attend and play softball at Eastern Oklahoma State College.

Hart said she clicked with Mountaineers head coach Kendra Whisenhunt and the coaching staff during her visit to campus.

