HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Alyssa Hart signed her national letter-of-intent to attend and play softball at Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Hart said she clicked with Mountaineers head coach Kendra Whisenhunt and the coaching staff during her visit to campus.
"I went on a visit and I just really loved the campus and the homey feel to it," Hart said. "It just seemed like a really good fit for me."
Hart will major in business at Eastern Oklahoma State College.
"I'm either going to do marketing or sales as of now, but things like that change all the time," Hart said. "So I'm not really sure yet."
The Mountaineers are coming off a 17-35 season in 2022.
While Hart mostly was a pitcher last season at Hannibal, she is unsure of what position she will play with Eastern Oklahoma State.
"We haven't necessarily talked about a specific position, but as of now I think I would be used as a utility player," Hart said. "It just kind of changes wherever I'm needed."
At Hannibal, Hart had been an Academic All-Conference and All-District softball selection.
Juggling academics and athletics at Hannibal High School has helped Hart prepare for her upcoming collegiate career.
"I learned that it's not always easy to balance an academic and athletic career and do everything you want to do," Hart said. "But being here at Hannibal has taught me that it's always academics over athletics and you do whatever you need to do."
Hart was a four-year member of Hannibal's softball team.
"I would say my favorite memory was beating Mexico for the first time in a long time (during my freshman year)," Hart said. "It was just a really good game and a good overall experience."
During Hart's time in Hannibal, she bonded with her teammates.
"I made really good connections with these girls and a lot of them have become my really good friends," Hart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.