Allie Hull signs with Culver-Stockton College

HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School senior Allie Hull signed a letter-of-intent to attend and play volleyball for Culver-Stockton College on Friday at Korf Gymnasium.
Hull plans on majoring in nursing once she starts taking classes at Culver-Stockton this fall.
“It’s really close to home and I took a tour there and I absolutely fell in love with the campus and the coach,” Hull said. “I’m excited to meet my fellow teammates.”
Besides playing volleyball for four years at Hannibal High School, Hull also played for the basketball team.
Hull was also part of Hannibal’s volleyball team that advanced to the Class 4 State Tournament in 2020. She started as the team’s libero.
“(My favorite memories) were just getting to know my teammates and just having some memories at practice,” Hull said. “Just being a little goofy here and there between hard work.”
Hannibal volleyball head coach Megan Phillips said Hull was dedicated to both athletics and academics.
“Allie is one of the hardest working girls I’ve ever coached,” Phillips said. “Every single day in practice, she puts forth 150%. Then, her leadership on the floor is something that we are really going to miss.”
Phillips said Hull will be a great fit for Culver-Stockton’s volleyball team.
“Culver’s coach kind of reached out (to me) needing another defensive player and she was one that automatically popped into my head,” Phillips said. “She gets a lot of balls that you don’t think can be gotten to. But, she always put a body on the floor there to try to get to anything.”