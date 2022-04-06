HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University hired Silas Acuff as its new women's soccer head coach.
Acuff replaces Jason Nichols, who resigned as women's soccer head coach and athletic director earlier this year.
Acuff graduated from HLGU in 2017 after playing four years on the men's soccer team. During his senior year, the Trojans won the AMC regular season championship and qualified for the NAIA National Championship after finishing 12-4-4.
Prior to be named women's soccer head coach, Acuff was the Director of International Studies for HLGU to help the athletic department recruit international students.
Acuff is a resident of Hannibal, where he lives with his wife, Julia, and their daughter, Naomi.
