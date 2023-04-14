Redd signing.jpg

Palmyra senior Abbey Redd is surrounded by her family, friends and coaches after signing her national letter-of-intent to be part of the track and field team at Washburn University on Wednesday at Palmyra High School.

 Contributed Photo

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra senior Abbey Redd signed her national letter-of-intent to be a part of the Washburn University track and field team as a pole vaulter on Wednesday.

Redd will major in pre-med biology at Washburn.

