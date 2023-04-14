PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra senior Abbey Redd signed her national letter-of-intent to be a part of the Washburn University track and field team as a pole vaulter on Wednesday.
Redd will major in pre-med biology at Washburn.
Redd will join a Washburn team coached by Cameron Babb.
"He was just excited for next year and I'm excited to go there, too," Redd said. "He's just very uplifting in what he says his plans are for me."
At Palmyra, Redd has made the state track meet the past two seasons and hopes to make it again this season.
Redd partnered up with her friend, junior Alaina Loman, in pole vault.
In 2021 during the Class 2 state meet, Redd won girls pole vault and Loman placed eighth. Palmyra moved up to Class 3 in 2022 with Redd placing second and Loman placing third.
"My favorite memory is definitely growing the sport with one of my best friends Alaina Loman," Redd said. "We kind of brought her into the sport with me and we both learned so much along the way. We had countless visits to St. Louis to train and all of those car rides here and back have just been awesome."
Redd also copmetes in the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relays for Palmyra.
"She's meant a lot," said Palmyra track head coach Macy Bross. "She is a great leader. I know it's someone I look for the younger kids to look up to. She's just a hard worker and I can always count on her for points at meets. I know her and Alaina are going to do extremely well at pole vaulting."
Bross recalled when Redd ran in the 4x100-meter relay in the Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher meet in Hannibal as how committed she is to the team.
"Someone had crossed over who was holding blocks in another lane and she actually ran into him," Bross said. "I didn't get to see it, but I heard it was a pretty hard collision. She was all scraped up and she just brushed it off and we were able to run it again. She ran her 100 like nothing had ever happened and she went on to do well in pole vault. I think she matched her PR that day."
At Palmyra, Redd was a three-sport athlete who also competed in softball and basketball.
Redd was a All-Conference softball selection last season and a starter on Palmyra's basketball team.
"I know being involved in different sports helps with not getting burned out," Redd said. "It definitely helped with keeping in sports all throughout high school. I know it can be a long four years of learning and adjusting to everything. So I think it helped with not getting burned out and building the relationships with the girls I played most of the sports with."
Redd also learned from the various coaches she had at Palmyra.
"I learned the coaches are willing to give 110%," Redd said. "They are going to give what you want and what you are willing to give. They've always provided me with something I've asked for. If I needed anything extra, they were always there."
