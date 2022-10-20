HANNIBAL -- It was quite the night for Hannibal as it celebrated its seven seniors.
The Pirates capped off the celebration with a 7-0 shutout of Warrenton in the final regular season game at Veterans Soccer Complex on Thursday.
"In my 20 years (as head coach), It was the most fun that I've had on a senior night," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "I think with just the energy that they had on the field and on the bench was good energy and being excited for each other."
Some of the seniors had playing experience prior to high school, such as goalkeeper Parker Terrill, forward Drew Porter, midfielder Karson Westhoff, defender Kasen Sherwood and midfielder DaeShon Glasgow.
Others such as midfielder Alex Friday and defender Jacob Hickman did not play until high school.
"It's been amazing," Westhoff said. "I've played with some of these kids all of my life and a couple of them the past four years. It's made us closer together and it's been a lot of fun over the past four years."
All seven players have been a big part of Hannibal's success in recent seasons.
"It's been a fun four years," Porter said. "Obviously we are going to part ways and we will miss each other. Whatever happens, we are still family."
Porter punctuated senior night with a hat trick, scoring two of his goals in the second half.
"I couldn't do it without my teammates," Porter said. "I had Bodie (Rollins) and Colton (Dryden) helping me, the midfielders and the wingers. It was really a team effort. It wasn't me scoring three goals, it was the team scoring three."
Hannibal struck early when Rollins punched in a goal off an assist by Westhoff.
Porter scored his first goal 14 minutes into the game to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead.
Pirates sophomore midfielder Clayton Neisen kicked in a goal in the 25th minute to give Hannibal a 3-0 lead.
Warrenton goalkeeper Owen Thompson stifled several Hannibal scoring opportunities for the remainder of the first half. The junior goalkeeper had a total of 14 saves throughout the game.
"He made a lot of crazy saves that I wasn't expecting," Westhoff said. "He just came out and knocked down some of our harder shots."
Porter scored his second goal on a header off a corner kick by Rollins.
Just seconds later, Friday scored a second-chance goal after Thompson deflected a shot by Westhoff.
Porter completed his hat trick eight minutes into the second half off an assist by Westhoff.
Hannibal switched up positioning late in the game, moving Hickman and Sherwood from defense to forward and putting Porter, Friday and Westhoff at different positions.
"That's the most fun that I've had," Westhoff said. "I've never played left back and coach had me out there. The bench was excited and everyone was excited. We had defenders trying to play striker."
Dryden scored the final goal for Hannibal with around 13 minutes remaining in the game.
Terrill extended his Hannibal career shutout record to 35 with Thursday's win.
Warrenton did not put much offensive pressure on Terrill, who had a quiet night in front of the net.
"It's just a matter of knowing when we do need to call on him, (Terrill) is going to do the job," Hill said. "He wasn't real busy tonight, but another shutout for him to add to his total. The defense played well. Honestly I think our offense played so well and possessed the ball like we needed to and we didn't put the defense under pressure."
Hannibal (18-5) will travel to face North Central Missouri Conference foe Marshall (17-0-1) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
"We are going to come out (in practice) and work hard," Westhoff said. "We are going to be hyped up for the game. We are not going to be easy on them and we are going to hand it to them."
The Pirates fell to Marshall 2-1 in the closing seconds of overtime in the previous meeting on Sept. 24, which was a bitterly fought contest.
"It's an unfortunate event, they disrespected us after the game going on our emblem (to celebrate)," Porter said. "So we are really going to put it on them this weekend."
Hannibal's only North Central Missouri Conference loss was against Marshall, so a win would give the Pirates a share of the conference title.
"Marshall has been playing really good soccer," Hill said. "I don't want to take anything away from them. We definitely feel like when they were here earlier in the year, we played well. We just weren't able to finish."
