Quinn Thomas Hannibal golf.jpg

Hannibal’s Quinn Thomas chips the ball on the green during the Hannibal Tournament at Norwoods Golf Course on Thursday.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- The greatest feeling for any high school athlete or team after a long season is reaching the mountain top which is winning a state championship in their respective sport. 

Only a few are able to experience that moment at the end of the season and junior Quinn Thomas for Hannibal's golf team can say he has. Two years ago as a freshman, Thomas won the Class 4 individual state championship at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, Mo.

