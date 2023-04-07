HANNIBAL -- The greatest feeling for any high school athlete or team after a long season is reaching the mountain top which is winning a state championship in their respective sport.
Only a few are able to experience that moment at the end of the season and junior Quinn Thomas for Hannibal's golf team can say he has. Two years ago as a freshman, Thomas won the Class 4 individual state championship at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, Mo.
He's continued this high level of play ever since, now in the middle of his junior year as Hannibal's best golfer, but he's been around the game long before his days putting on the red and black.
"My family and I live on a golf course," said Thomas. "My dad used to play a lot so when I was younger I used to go up there at like three years old and I just watched him play. So I've always known the game of golf. Around four is when I started playing, then I started playing competitively at five. It's been in my family for a long time I'm always around it and its truly a game that I love."
Thomas returned to state as a sophomore looking to defend his title from the year before and although he was unable to go back-to-back, Thomas still finished within the top 25, tying for 23rd place shooting a 160 at the Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, Mo.
Like many great athletes, Thomas has competed in other sports as well such as basketball in which he plans on playing again next year, but for how he's focused on continuing his golf journey as now one of the leaders on Hannibal's team not just with his play but vocally as well.
First year head coach Daymond Dollens who was an assistant coach when Thomas was a freshman, talked about what he brings to the table as a player and also the growth he's made as a leader this season.
"I mean really the first time I came and watched him play, was in the Hannibal tournament here his freshman year, and at that time I didn't know he was a freshman, so when I found out that he was, I knew he was going to be a really really good player," said Dollens. "He just wants so badly for the team to be successful and we've had a decent amount of success here early this season, and what I've really liked about Quinn is he gets excited about his team doing well which is something that the college coaches are going to love."
Dollens went on to say he sees some similarities to two well-known golfers many of us know from the PGA tour.
"He kind of plays a little bit like a Dustin Johnson where he hits it long and straight and the driver is a weapon for him kind of like a Rory Mcllory," said Dollens. "He just hits it so much further and straighter than most of the people he's playing against, even as a freshman when he won state he was hitting it like that."
Thomas gave insight on who he tries to emulate on the PGA level and what he looks for before each and every swing.
"If there's anyone I try to emulate not really their swing but more so their mentality is Jason Day," said Thomas. "He uses like a mental strategy where he tries to visualize where his ball is going to go and closes his eyes before his swing. I try to emulate that I close my eyes, take a breath for a second and try and see what I'm trying to hit and just hit it."
There's no doubt that Thomas' talent, dedication and passion for the sport is clearly evident when he's competing, but he isn't the only Thomas in the family with an athletic background and passion for golf.
Two of his siblings one older and one younger also have played and currently play golf at a high level along with another sister who played basketball.
"Before she hurt her back, my older sister Claire was a good golfer and then my other sister Jade was a basketball player," said Thomas. "My younger brother plays golf with me but he's more of a football player."
Thomas has had to battle back from injuries himself over the last few years, after a back injury two years ago that resulted in a fracture. As a result he put on 30 pounds to strengthen his back and has returned to being one of the best high school golfers in the state of Missouri.
One of his teammates and closest friends, junior Chase Timbrook spoke on what separates Thomas from everyone else within the sport.
"Quinn is a very confident player, he's good, he knows he's good and he's just a good teammate," said Timbrook.
"I feel like his mentality separates him from everyone else, he'll have a bad hole and just get right back out there, ready to go again. Also he works really hard on his game which definitely helps him."
At this point, there's no question on who the number one is for the Pirates golf team, but Thomas's competitive edge has been tested by an up and coming young player on the team whose making waves himself.
Freshman Kyle Locke is a name that you can look forward to hearing more of as the years go on for Hannibal golf, Thomas talked about how Locke's ability has helped him as a player and as a leader.
"Our number two this year, whose a freshman is Kyle Locke," said Thomas. "He beat me the first time we played together this year, he hasn't beat me after that because I was pretty mad that day. But he's a good player, we compliment each other well."
He went on to state how excited he is about this year's team with the goal of hopefully making it back to state not just as an individual but as a team as well.
"I'm happy with this year's team," said Thomas. "It's looking pretty good, we have a lot of guys shooting good numbers so I think us as a team could go to state, we all are having fun this year and just make each other better."
Thomas is determined to play division one golf on the collegiate level after high school with the hopes of remaining close to home with the University of Missouri as a possibility or competing in Illinois.
Coach Dollens gave his final thoughts on what Thomas can improve on and is excited of the heights he can reach moving forward.
"A big thing that's helped Quinn is he's had length ever since he was a freshman, he hits it as well as any kid I've seen at this age," said Dollens. "So for him the big improvements he can make is just chipping and putting around the green. If he can just focus on that the next couple of years, the sky is the limit for him."
