MONROE CITY, Mo. — It is that time of year again in Monroe City.
Monroe City will host the 97th annual Monroe City High School basketball tournament from Dec. 6-11, which is the oldest basketball tournament in the state of Missouri.
In the boys bracket, Monroe City earned the No. 1 seed and will play No. 8 seed Marion County in the high school gym on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the opening round.
Highland is the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 seed Paris in the high school gym on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 seed Louisiana will play No. 6 seed Mark Twain on Monday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Palmyra earned the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed South Shelby in the middle school gym on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
In the girls bracket, South Shelby is the No. 1 seed and will play No. 8 seed Louisiana on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the opening round at the middle school gym.
Palmyra is the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 seed Paris in the middle school gym on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 seed Marion County will face off against No. 6 seed Mark Twain in the high school gym on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
Monroe City was awarded the No. 5 seed and will face off against No. 4 seed Highland in the high school gym on Monday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
The tournament semifinals for the winner’s bracket and the consolation bracket will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 9.
The third-place games and consolation finals will be held on Friday, Dec. 10. The third-place games will be held at the high school gym, while the consolation finals will be held at the middle school gym.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the girls tournament final will be held at 5 p.m. and the boys tournament final will be held at 6:30 p.m.
