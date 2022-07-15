Stolte file.jpg

Hannibal’s Aaris Stolte (11) delivers a pitch during the Pirates game against the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders in Quincy on Saturday, May 7.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Rosters and the game information has been announced for the eighth annual Missouri vs. Illinois High School All-Star Baseball Game.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at historic Clemens Field in Hannibal, with first pitch at 7 p.m. There is a rain date of Sunday, July 17 should the original date be canceled.

Admission is $10 at the gate, with children age five or under free. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

The game will feature 50 top seniors representing 23 high schools from Hannibal, Quincy and the surrounding areas; which was organized by Kevin Peters and Aaron Peters.

Former Palmyra head coach Mark Loman will coach the Missouri All-Star Team, along with Palmyra assistants Matt Thomas and Ian Cassidy.

Southeastern head coach Cyle Rigg will coach the Illinois All-Star Team, along with Southeastern assistant Chris Roberts, Liberty's Travis Ruppel and Illini West's Zak Burling.

Team rosters are below for the Missouri and Illinois teams.

Missouri

Hannibal -- Keaton Scott, Tanner VanWinkle and Aaris Stolte

Canton -- Dalton Berhorst, Robert Sutton and Brady Hoewing

Monroe City -- Ashton Wallace, Bo Patterson, Gavin Mudd and Blake Yager

Palmyra -- Alex Wilson, Adam Goodwin, Landyn Smith and Alex Loman

Knox County -- Braydon Miller and Isaac McCurren

Bowling Green -- Cooper Kiel and Kaden Chandler

Mark Twain -- Chase Haner

North Shelby -- Robert Uhlmeyer

Van-Far -- Hunter Scrogin

Marion County -- Spencer Whetstone and Cooper Stotts

Macon -- Jakeb Swallow and Alex Alton

Illinois

Quincy Notre Dame -- Ben Kaspaire and Harry Oden

Quincy -- Connor Schwindeler, Noah Harbin, Grayson Cook and Luke Mettemeyer

Hamilton -- Adam Harness, Andrew Harness and Colin LeMaire

Pittsfield -- Caden Casto and Nate Scranton

Unity -- Aidan Obert and Bryson Muegge

Illini West -- Bradyn Robertson

Brown County -- Mason Henry, Gabe Blakeley and Eaton Howell

Central -- Keaton Dickhut

Southeastern -- Kyle O'Neal and Ramsey Fry

Pleasant Hill/Western -- Logan McCurley

Triopia -- Jacob Walkington

Payson-Seymour -- Cayden Hazelrigg, Tyler Barker and Aiden Perry

