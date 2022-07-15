HANNIBAL -- Rosters and the game information has been announced for the eighth annual Missouri vs. Illinois High School All-Star Baseball Game.
The All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at historic Clemens Field in Hannibal, with first pitch at 7 p.m. There is a rain date of Sunday, July 17 should the original date be canceled.
Admission is $10 at the gate, with children age five or under free. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
The game will feature 50 top seniors representing 23 high schools from Hannibal, Quincy and the surrounding areas; which was organized by Kevin Peters and Aaron Peters.
Former Palmyra head coach Mark Loman will coach the Missouri All-Star Team, along with Palmyra assistants Matt Thomas and Ian Cassidy.
Southeastern head coach Cyle Rigg will coach the Illinois All-Star Team, along with Southeastern assistant Chris Roberts, Liberty's Travis Ruppel and Illini West's Zak Burling.
Team rosters are below for the Missouri and Illinois teams.
Missouri
Hannibal -- Keaton Scott, Tanner VanWinkle and Aaris Stolte
Canton -- Dalton Berhorst, Robert Sutton and Brady Hoewing
Monroe City -- Ashton Wallace, Bo Patterson, Gavin Mudd and Blake Yager
Palmyra -- Alex Wilson, Adam Goodwin, Landyn Smith and Alex Loman
Knox County -- Braydon Miller and Isaac McCurren
Bowling Green -- Cooper Kiel and Kaden Chandler
Mark Twain -- Chase Haner
North Shelby -- Robert Uhlmeyer
Van-Far -- Hunter Scrogin
Marion County -- Spencer Whetstone and Cooper Stotts
Macon -- Jakeb Swallow and Alex Alton
Illinois
Quincy Notre Dame -- Ben Kaspaire and Harry Oden
Quincy -- Connor Schwindeler, Noah Harbin, Grayson Cook and Luke Mettemeyer
Hamilton -- Adam Harness, Andrew Harness and Colin LeMaire
Pittsfield -- Caden Casto and Nate Scranton
Unity -- Aidan Obert and Bryson Muegge
Illini West -- Bradyn Robertson
Brown County -- Mason Henry, Gabe Blakeley and Eaton Howell
Central -- Keaton Dickhut
Southeastern -- Kyle O'Neal and Ramsey Fry
Pleasant Hill/Western -- Logan McCurley
Triopia -- Jacob Walkington
Payson-Seymour -- Cayden Hazelrigg, Tyler Barker and Aiden Perry
