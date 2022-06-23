CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College had 63 student-athletes named Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Heart of America Athletic Conference had a total of 1,051 student-athletes awarded scholar-athlete honors, with Grand View leading the way with 139 honorees. Graceland was second with 133 and Baker was third with 95 award winners.
To be eligible for the award, nominees must have a cumulative grade pointe average of 3.4 or higher, accumulated at least 60 credit hours, completed at least five semesters, attended the nominating institution for at least two semesters and have documentation of participating in a varsity sport they were nominated for.
The baseball team had four players named, with Collin Hall (health science), Caden Power (sport management), Donovan Prost (business administration) and Koy Smith (management) earning selections.
Tanner Cannady was the sole honoree for the men's basketball team and is majoring in business administration.
The women's basketball team had three selections -- Taylor Green (health science), Laken Hugenberg (biological chemistry) and Aaliyah Ortiz (healthcare management).
Jacob Burton (history) and Zach Lantz (management) earned selections on the men's bowling team.
Caitlin Carthy (accountancy) and Dakota McCloud (marketing) earned selections on the women's bowling team.
Men's cross country and track and field had two selections -- Josh French (physical education) and Jared St. Juliana (sport management).
Football had 11 selections. Among the honorees included Kyle Amburgey (health science), Robert Bradley (education), Nolan Dreher (health science), Nick Erling (sport management), David Hernandez (business administration), Connor Perrine (health science), Gave Schneider (history), Jamie Shumake (business administration), Kyle Smith (criminal justice), Michael Velasco (criminal justice) and Grant Watts (business administration).
Men's soccer had seven selections, with Milan Cardoen (business administration), Joaquin Cordoba (business administration), Harrison Fey (elementary education), Adam Fowler (sport management), Manuel Gavina (business administration), Alejandro Maccio (business administration) and Jhonathan Ramirez (finance).
Women's soccer was well represented with 11 nominations. Among those selected included Kalia Abad (health science), Abbey Conner (math), Quinn Cusack (health science), Kierstin Darr (elementary education), Abbigale Done (accountancy), Jessica Dwyer (health science), Elizabeth Henshaw (business administration), Rachel Iacobellis (nursing), Kirstin Jannin (sport management), Angela Lloret (management) and Trinity Register (healthcare management).
Softball led Culver-Stockton sports with 13 selections. Among those nominated included Hailey Akers (health science), Andrea Belme (public relations), Taryn Brown (psychology), Abby Currant (elementary education), Jylian Davis (elementary education), Aubrey Feiden (elementary education), Katelyn Felt (biological chemistry), Tara Mackey (criminal justice), Hannah Menefee (graphic design), Grace Preston (elementary education), Calisa Steel (business administration), Ally Thompson (criminal justice) and Chloe Turner (nursing).
Sean Cleary (business administration) earned a selection as part of the men's track and field team.
The women's track and field team had two selections, Alyssa Baltimore (nursing) and Dani Morgan (pyschology).
Men's volleyball had two selections, Jacob Todd (math) and Clayton Ziegemeier (human resource management).
Women's volleyball had two selections, Veiauna Herman (biological chemistry) and Cameron Prenter (sports communication).
