LIBERTY, Ill. — There were several local runners who were honored with 2020 Tri-State Cross Country Coaches All-Area selections on Friday. Monroe City led the way with six selections. Emmalee Williams and Kabott Harlan earned First Team selections. Ella Hays, Lauren Smith, Kaleb Griffin and Logan Lucas were honorable mention selections. Mark Twain had four selections, including Will Owen earning a First Team boys runners award. Lauren Booth, Matera Ellis and Cynthia Resor were among the three Mark Twain girls runners who earned honorable mention selections. Palmyra had a total of four selections. On the girls side, Laurin Sheputis eanred a First Team selection, while Aly Noland and Bella Perkins earned honorable mention selections. Marion County earned two selections. Delaney Straus was a First Team selection, and Olivia Wood was an honorable mention selection. The 2020 Tri-State Country Coaches Committee selected West Hancock’s Miles Sheppard as boys runner of the year and Quincy’s Anna Schuering as the girls runner of the year.
LIBERTY, Ill. — There were several local runners who were honored with 2020 Tri-State Cross Country Coaches All-Area selections on Friday.
Monroe City led the way with six selections. Emmalee Williams and Kabott Harlan earned First Team selections. Ella Hays, Lauren Smith, Kaleb Griffin and Logan Lucas were honorable mention selections.
Mark Twain had four selections, including Will Owen earning a First Team boys runners award. Lauren Booth, Matera Ellis and Cynthia Resor were among the three Mark Twain girls runners who earned honorable mention selections.
Palmyra had a total of four selections. On the girls side, Laurin Sheputis eanred a First Team selection, while Aly Noland and Bella Perkins earned honorable mention selections.
Marion County earned two selections. Delaney Straus was a First Team selection, and Olivia Wood was an honorable mention selection.
The 2020 Tri-State Country Coaches Committee selected West Hancock’s Miles Sheppard as boys runner of the year and Quincy’s Anna Schuering as the girls runner of the year.