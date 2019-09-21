AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — Center vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Springfield Catholic Tournament

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

3 p.m. — Consolation game: Oak Grove vs. Kansas City Lutheran

4:30 p.m. — Consolation game: Smithville vs. Grandview

6 p.m. — Championship: Semifinal winners

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Mo-Kan Invitational, Lee’s Summit West High School

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman at Winnetonka Invitational

8 a.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Jefferson City Tournament, Binder State Park

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, William Chrisman in bracket play at Winnetonka/Park Hill South Tournament, Tiffany Hills Sports Complex

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Tournament

8 a.m. — Grain Valley at Marshall Tournament

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty Invitational, Plaza Tennis Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Blue Springs boys, Grain Valley at Southern Stampede, Missouri Southern State University, Joplin

8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Blue Springs South girls, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North Kris Solsberg Invitational

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Odessa Invitational, Odessa Upper Elementary School

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Park Hill South

6:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg

4:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Adair Park

5 p.m. — Grain Valley at Smithville

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Excelsior Springs at North Kansas City High School

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. St. Teresa’s Academy at Homestead Country Club

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West Richard Myers Invitational, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley at Odessa Tournament, Shirkey Golf Club, Richmond

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s TV/radio highlights

(see separate listing for college football)

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: Laver Cup, 6 a.m., 11 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: European Tour BMW PGA Championship, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 7 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Köln at Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Teams TBA, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Metz semifinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Beach volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: Champions Tour Sanford International, 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• NHL preseason: Pittsburgh at Columbus, 1 p.m., NHL (276)

• Lacrosse: Premier League championship, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLS: San Jose at Atlanta United, 2:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Horse racing: Pennsylvania Derby, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: New York Mets at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., MLB (272)

• Rhythmic gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 5 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NHL preseason: New York Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLS: Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NHL preseason: Vancouver at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Querétaro vs América, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• MLB: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• Boxing: Peter Quillin vs Alfredo Angulo, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: Asian Tour Shinhan Donghae Open, 11 p.m., GOLF (27)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLS: Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Rugby: World Cup: England vs. Tonga, 5 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Laver Cup, 5 a.m., 1 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: European Tour BMW PGA Championship, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 7 a.m., OLY (208)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at West Ham United, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Monchengladbach, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Chelsea, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Fiorentina at Atalanta, 10:55 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Beach volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament, 11 a.m., OLY (208)

• Women’s college soccer: Wisconsin at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Rugby: World Cup: England vs. Tonga (tape), 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Cruz Azul at UNAM, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-UNI (14)

• Golf: Champions Tour Sanford International, 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NFL: Baltimore at Chiefs, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., TBS (50)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college soccer: Alabama at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• College volleyball: Notre Dame at Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLS: Minnesota United at Portland, 2:55 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NFL: Carolina at Arizona, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NFL: Houston at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• WNBA playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college soccer: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4 p.m., NHL (276)

• Cycling: UCI Road World Championships, 4:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Cleveland, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• WNBA playoffs: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Challenge Cup: Portugal, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• NHL preseason: Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m., NHL (276)

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Baltimore at Chiefs, noon, KCFX (101.1 FM)

• Women’s college soccer: Kennesaw State at Kansas, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: Houston at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Cycling: UCI Road World Championships, 7:30 a.m., 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: ATP Zhuhai/Chengdu/WTA Wuhan/Taskent, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Beach volleyball: AVP Hawaii, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL preseason: Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• NFL: Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NHL (276)

Monday’s Radio

• NFL: Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)