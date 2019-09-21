LEE'S SUMMIT — It was the type of loss that in years past prompted visible postgame anger and frustration from Rock Bridge head coach Van Vanatta.

The Bruins' mistake-filled 35-10 defeat to Lee’s Summit West on Friday provided plenty of moments that could set off a coach, especially with Rock Bridge falling to 0-4 on the season.

Vanatta, however, was incredibly matter-of-fact about the performance.

“Blown assignments, blown assignments, blown assignments,” he told his team after the game.

The Rock Bridge coaching staff will surely find plenty of coachable material in the film room addressing mistakes that are all-too-common as the season approaches October.

Missed blocks. Missed tackles. Underthrown passes. Untimely penalties and turnovers. The Bruins had little room for error on the road against the ranked Titans and did not make things easy for themselves.

Lee’s Summit West’s Brock Kobel opened the game with a 99-yard kick return, putting the Bruins in a hole before some fans had even found their seats.

“You gotta do your job, and I’m going to continue to say that,” Vanatta said. “When we decide to do our jobs, we will be fine. We are not doing what we’re being taught.”

After dominating mid-Missouri last year, the Bruins faced a tall task in recreating their success after the departures of several key playmakers, including now-Stanford freshman Nate Peat. But it’s unlikely anyone would’ve seen an 0-4 start coming.

The Bruins were faced with a remarkably difficult schedule early on this year, playing three of Missouri’s top Class 6 teams in Rockhurst, DeSmet and Lee’s Summit West as well as Class 5-ranked Battle.

The Bruins trailed 14-0 at halftime Friday before their offense momentarily burst to life in the third quarter. Running back Miles Cheatum found a seam and broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown run to cut the Titans’ lead in half.

But missed assignments on defense would quickly reverse the Bruins' momentum.

The Titans stormed down the field, aided by several missed Rock Bridge tackles. Sammy Cooper scored to put Lee’s Summit West up 21-7. A Rock Bridge fumble deep in its own territory almost immediately after set the Titans up with short field position, and they took advantage, with receiver Trevor Kardell hauling in a touchdown pass.

After trailing 35-7 through three quarters, Will Norris connected on a 41-yard field goal for Rock Bridge with five minutes remaining in the game to establish the final margin.

“What’s funny is, we started the summer, we did a great job, we went to camp and we did a great job at our jamboree,” Vanatta said. “And now, it’s like we don’t know what end is up. We can turn this season around, but we’ve got to buy into the process.”

Vanatta was very quick to emphasize the season is not over. Not even close, and the mere suggestion of such a thing is foolish. The nodding heads of Bruins players seemed to indicate they were in agreement.

After getting beyond the opening gauntlet, the Bruins' schedule lightens up in the back half of the season.

“There is a very real chance to finish this season 5-4,” Vanatta said.

The Bruins face Hickman in the Providence Bowl next week before hosting winless Smith-Cotton. Rock Bridge will close out the regular season with matchups against Jefferson City, Helias and Francis Howell.

The potential for a turnaround is clearly present, dependent on the Bruins' ability to execute.

“Right now, every game is a big game,” Vanatta said. “We’ll be ready for Hickman Friday night.”