With its running game stagnant, the Paris Coyotes trailed Knox County 14-0 in the fourth quarter and continued to struggle to move the football for a comeback rally as the Eagles from Edina held on for a 14-12 victory at Paris in Lewis & Clark Conference play.

“Our offense was not very productive in the first half or the third quarter either, and I did not think Knox's offense was that spectacular either. When their starting quarterback and a running back got hurt and came off the field I thought this might give us the advantage to put points up on the board because both of them are key players on defense for them too but it did not happen,” said Paris coach Gary Crusha. “In the fourth quarter is seemed our guys played more with a sense of urgency. The played very well that fourth quarter but they need to play like that the whole ball game.”

Knox County (3-1, 3-1 LCC) scored in the second stanza when junior quarterback Conner Hayes coughed up the football at the Paris 8 and sophomore wide receiver Branson Miller scooped it up and ran the football for the touchxxzdown.

Coach Crusha said Hayes would leave the game late in the first half due to injury and Miller was inserted a the signal caller, and on the first snap of him being the replacement Miller scored on a 1-yard plunge for a 14-0 halftime lead.

“I believe we ran the ball 22 times but gained only about 46 yards. That was disappointing because if we cannot run the football any better than that then we won't win very many games,” Crusha said. “We were losing yards because we were not blocking well.”

The Coyotes (2-2, 2-2 LCC) scores arrived on an Alex Green reception from a pass thrown by quarterback Clayton Langerud that went for 35 yards, and Kaison Berrey ran the football in from the 2 late in the game.

Crusha said Langerud completed 7 of 26 passes and though

Paris hits the road next Friday to battle Marceline (3-1, 3-0 LCC), a 27-0 winner over Fayette.

