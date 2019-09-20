The Neosho Lady Wildcats undoubtedly already had their fill of Nevada senior Lindley Ferry’s kills early during their match Monday.

The Lady Tigers, behind the power of Ferry, swept Neosho 2-0 (25-10, 25-18). Neosho struggled mightily in the first set and played much better in the second.

Ferry led Nevada with 12 kills and one block, Libby Smith finished with 20 assists (seemingly on every Ferry kill) and two aces, Stacy Pennington added two aces, and Lani Coonrod dug out 19 Neosho shots.

Abby Jarvis led Neosho with five kills, Savannah Merriman tallied one block, Kaylee Butler had four service points and one ace, Jarvis also had one ace, Melia Robertson led with six digs and Brylee King had two, and Merriman and Ashley Sims each recorded two assists.

Nevada improved to 5-0 overall entering a dual Tuesday against rival El Dorado Springs. El Dorado Springs prevailed in two sets (25-22, 30-28) in the battle of unbeaten.

Neosho, meanwhile, dropped to 1-3 overall entering a road dual Thursday against winless Monett. The Lady Wildcats then play Saturday in the Cabool Tournament.

Neosho will be road warriors next week — McDonald County on Monday, Republic on Tuesday, and Willard on Thursday.