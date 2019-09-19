Two days removed from tossing a complete game no-hitter, Westran's Ireland Chapman returned to the circle Wednesday and provided the Lady Hornets another solid outing in a 15-2 home softball win against Harrisburg.

Chapman surrendered just two base hits, walked one and the junior hurler struck out two before home fans in Huntsville.

An 11-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth finished the job. Westran led 4-2 upon entering Westran's last plate appearance.

The girls did a really good of bouncing back after a rough first start to the game. I talk to them a lot about not getting down and picking each other up, and I thought we really showed some grit and that’s what I’ve been looking for,” Lady Hornets coach Katy Martin said. “We did a great job of hitting the ball tonight and made some really good plays on defense. Ireland also pitched another great game for us.”

Chapman helped her cause by driving in four runs and going 2-4 at the plate with a double. Dylan Perry went 3-4 with one double and had 2 RBIs. Leadoff batter Maddie Burton went 3-4 with a triple and a pair of singles, while Piper Krog ripped two singles for Westran (4-4).

Harrisburg losing pitcher Combs gave up 12 base hits, walked two and she struck out two.

Westran participates Saturday at the Cairo Softball Tournament as the sixth seed. The Lady Hornets face (3) Community R-VI of Laddonia at 9:30 a.m. on the baseball field. Also competing at this venue are Moberly, Wellsville, Schuyler Co., North Callaway and Highland.