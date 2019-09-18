Marceline softball travelled to Schuyler County on Tuesday night and won in definitve fashion

The Tigers defeated the Rams, 10-0, in a Lewis & Clark game on the road. Awaiting their home opener versus defending state champion Salisbury on Thursday, head coach Todd Lowther believes his team has ground for improvement.

Overall, he thought his team displayed a quality performance on Tuesday night.

"We made some really good plays defensively, we looked pretty good at the plate, but we hope we can carry this over," Lowther said. "We're playing pretty good right now, and our pitching has been pretty good, but you're only as good as your next opponent. It turns out our next opponent is pretty good."

Marceline pitcher Savannah Kelly tossed a complete game shutout. She has been the Tigers' lead hill-minder in the 2019 season, and Lowther sees no reason for that to change.

"If she can pitch out of innings like she did like that tonight, we have a lot of things to be happy about," Lowther said. "We had some opportunites to score more, and we pretty much had everyone in the lineup contributing. That's exciting for us."

The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, and were good for at least a run from that point onward.

Marceline is scheduled to open home play with reigning state champion Salisbury on Thursday. Ahead of that game, the Tigers are expected to ride their seniors.

Marceline finished Tuesday's game in Lancaster with multiple hits out of everyone from the top of its lineup. Kenzie Stahl and Ciarrah Bell finished with three hits, and Baylee Jobson and Jenna Elam had two apiece.