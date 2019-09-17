Hailey Hemme pitched a two-hitter and the Grain Valley softball team made early runs stand up for a Suburban Small Seven win over visiting Kearney Monday.

Hemme allowed a solo home run in the fourth and a single while walking just one and striking out 12 in a 3-1 home victory over the Bulldogs.

The Eagles scored two runs in the first and one in the second and held on to improve to 8-5 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Morgan Robinson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Keely Hill was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Grain Valley at the plate. Avery Huffman and Mikayla Chairez each added a double.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 8, PLATTE COUNTY 5: The Jaguars committed six errors which led to the Pirates taking a 5-0 lead.

However, they rebounded to score eight unanswered runs to capture a non-conference road win Monday. South scored two runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and tied it in the seventh after Lauren Rogers hit a sacrifice fly.

The Jaguars took the lead for good when McKenna Lester drove in the winning run with a triple. Bailey Brumley and Sophia Lopez added insurance runs with run-scoring hits.

Sierra Goos got the win in the circle as she surrendered two earned runs on eight hits, had four walks and struck out seven. Lester paced the offense by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and a triple. Regi Hecker was 3-for-5 and Brumley was 2-for-5 with an RBI.

“We had to overcome some defensive issues,” South coach Kristi Williams said. “We made errors that we never make. It was egregious for a while. I will be surprised if that ever happens again.

“The girls did a great job sticking with it. We made some adjustments offensively and hung around. We will hang around if you let us.”

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 11, RAYTOWN 1: William Chrisman pounded out 16 hits and pulled away late to claim a six-inning Suburban Middle Seven home victory over Raytown Monday.

Gracie Ussery had three hits at the plate while pitching a two-hitter with seven strikeouts to lead the Bears to the conference win.

"Everyone on the team contributed to this win,” Chrisman coach Lindsey Ramsey said. “We played together with confidence."

The Bears scored two runs in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie and then ended it early on the mercy rule with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Kiara Boldridge and Ariah Rakestraw each doubled and singles and Ryann Herod, Baylee Holloman, Cameron Cahoon and Clariss Etter each added two singles for Chrisman (1-9, 1-2 Middle Seven).

FORT OSAGE 10, NORTH KANSAS CITY 0: Harley Vassholz pitched a four-hit shutout as Fort Osage downed host North Kansas City in five innings Monday.

Emma James went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Alysa Garlock had a hit, two runs and two RBIs and Kyra McIntosh was 3-for-4 and scored three runs to lead the Indians to the Suburban Middle Seven victory.

Aspen Treadwill and Olivia Siefker each added two hits and an RBI as Fort Osage improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Vassholz allowed four hits and no walks while striking out seven for the win.