Tennis Lady Hornets blanked at St. Pius X, softball lost again Monday (Sept. 16, 2019)

A heavier-than-expected Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) slate of Chillicothe High School sports saw the golf Lady Hornets – at least two of them – have their first home-course action, the tennis Lady Hornets get shut out in their Midland Empire Conference showdown, and the softball squad continue to give up too many runs.

While there was no “true” team competition to the truncated golf action, CHS junior Hallie Jones did post her best round to date with a match-best 41.

On the tennis courts in north Kansas City, St. Pius X dominated Chillicothe 9-0 to take the inside track for this year’s conference team title.

At Norborne, the softball Lady Hornets led four times, but wasted junior Brooke Horton’s six runs batted in as they lost for a fourth time in their last six games, 10-9.



GIRLS’ GOLF

Even though three schools participated, the CHS golfers’ first of several competitions Chillicothe’s municipally-owned Green Hills Golf Course will host this fall involved only eight players – merely two of them Lady Hornets.

With Quincey Jessen ill and one previous team member having informed coach Tim Marsh she did not intend to continue her participation this fall, the coach related, Chillicothe had only top player Jones and sophomore first-year player Brooke Williams on the “back” nine at GHGC for the action against four Southwest Livingston players and two from Hamilton: Penney.

Jones handily shot the best round, carding a 41, her best round yet this season. She entered with a 44.2 strokes per nine average through 45 previous holes this fall. She birdied the par-4 13th hole and parred Nos. 12 (par 5), 16 (par 3), and 17 (par 4).

Her score was six strokes lower than the fine round of 47 posted by Makenna Campbell of Southwest Livingston. Playing head to head against Chillicothe’s 2-times state qualifier, Campbell actually bested Jones by a stroke on holes No. 11 and 13, making a par three on the short 11th hole and matching par on No. 13.

Not only were those two the only players to break 50, they were the only ones needing less than 65 shots on the day.

CHS’ Williams posted a 69, two shots higher than SLHS’ second-best scores, posted by both Lily Webb and Caroline Warren. Southwest’s Rachel Holt was one shot better than Williams.

Hamilton: Penney’s Tisha Hibler shot a 70 and Ashley Brown a 73.

Chillicothe’s golf girls next are slated to play in the Sedalia Tournament next Monday.



GIRLS’ TENNIS

The scuttlebutt Chillicothe first-year girls’ tennis coach Bob Long had heard prior to the start of this season, regarding the makeup of St. Pius X’s lineup for 2019, proved accurate Monday.

Long had shared with the C-T before the season that he’d received reports that the Kansas City Catholic school – long a mecca for talented metro-area tennis players looking for a school at which to play – had gained a couple of new students with strong games – strong enough that they might be at the top of the SPX lineup, ahead of last year’s Midland Empire Conference Tournament singles champion and doubles runnersup.

That was the case, indeed, Monday as defending conference singles champ Aramas Pernice played in the No. 3 position for the Lady Warriors and Makayla Carr, one of the returning MEC second-place doubles tandem, was in the No. 3 doubles.

The addition of Maisie Markowitz and Leah Gehrke at the Nos. 1 and 2 singles spots, respectively, and as St. Pius X’s top duo made the host Lady Warriors much too strong for the defending league team champs from Chillicothe.

Although seniors Hunter Keithley and Macy Cavanah battled respectably against the two SPX newcomers in singles before each lost 4-8, five of the other seven sets saw Chillicothe either shut out or win only one game in the pro-8 scoring format.

When the final varsity set ended, St. Pius X – as had been projected as a strong possibility when it joined the conference last year, but thwarted by Chillicothe in its first go-around – had established itself as the top-heavy favorite for a league crown this fall.

The Markowitz/Gehrke 8-3 triumph over Keithley and Hannah Zimmerman in No. 1 doubles marked the Chillicothe tandem’s first loss this season. While that was going on, Cavanah and No. 2 doubles partner Delaney May were being shut out for their first paired defeat.

When St. Pius X later swept the singles, as well, both Cavanah and May absorbed their initial individual losses of 2019, as well.

At 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the MEC following Monday’s play, Chillicothe has a non-conference dual at Kirksville Tuesday (Sept. 17) at 4 p.m.



SOFTBALL

At Norborne, in a game not listed on Chillicothe’s posted schedule, the softball Lady Hornets – having seen the host Lady Pirates come back to erase CHS leads of 3-0, 5-3, and 6-5 – reclaimed a 3-runs advantage when third baseman Horton became the third Chillicothe to pound two home runs thus far this season.

Her fifth-inning blast over the barrier in center field followed singles by Mika Hibner and Kiley Kirkpatrick, making it 9-6, Chillicothe, but that lead would not last long either.

Norborne touched CHS relief pitcher Hallie Rucker, who’d replaced starter Mollie Ellis with one out in the third inning, for a 3-spot in the bottom of the fifth – the tying run scoring on an error . It then used a 2-outs single, a stolen base, and another hit in the home sixth to take its first and only lead.

When the middle third of the Chillicothe lineup – a composite six for nine with seven RBI previously in the game – was set down in order in the seventh, the Lady Hornets’ recent woes had continued.

“We gave this game away with our poor defense (three errors) and our inability to think and make plays,” an admittedly-disappointed CHS head coach Mike Jones remarked.

Chillicothe fell despite an 11-hits attack, which included Horton’s run-scoring groundout in the first inning, her 2-runs single in the third, and then her circuit clout. In addition, M. Hibner raked three hits and scored three times.

Norborne, however, tormented CHS’ sophomore pitching duo for 13 hits, including a solo home run by shortstop G. McKinney, plus three walks, and the three recorded errors.

The softball Lady Hornets have a Midland Empire Conference game at Cameron at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 17).