The Neosho boys and girls finished second and third, respectively, in the Cottey College Invitational.

“This was a great day for our team,” Neosho head coach Emily Abell said. “We had several runners on the boys side step up and run hard, which helped our team finish second. After our meet Thursday at Seneca, we had a chat about stepping up our performances and doing what is best for the team and not ourselves. I think they definitely responded and came out ready to race on Saturday. Overall, our performances improved and both girls and boys ran great times, despite having just competed on Thursday.”

Kaden Cole led the boys with a second place overall finish with a time of 17 minutes. Cooper Hayes placed fourth in 17:50, Harry Slinkard 23rd in 19:01, Connor Jordan 28th in 19:12, and Gabe Mabrey 29th in 19:13. Abell said that she was proud of how both Jordan and Mabrey ran Saturday, with Jordan improving his time by over a minute and Mabrey by just over 30 seconds.

On the girls side, Destiny Colston placed 15th in 23:54, Makenna Davis 19th in 23:55, and Jayden Adams 27th in 24:46.

Both Neosho Junior High teams won team and individual titles.

On the boys side, Carson Newell placed first in 12:24, Collier Hendricks third in 12:38, Izaiah Hill eighth in 13:10, and Corbin Goins ninth in 13:14.

Chloe Wood won the girls race with a time of 13:42, while Riley Kemna finished third in 14:40 and Adrianna Adams fifth in 15:32.

Neosho High runners will participate Saturday in the MSSU Stampede on the campus of Missouri Southern, while Neosho Junior High runners head Thursday to McDonald County for competition.

Two days before Cottey, Neosho’s high school and junior high runners competed at Seneca.

On the high school boys side, Cole finished third in 17:21, Hayes 10th in 18:07, and Nate Wimpey 13th in 18:18.

Colston again led the Lady Wildcats by placing eighth overall in 24:21. She was the lone non-freshman to race for the Lady Wildcats.

JV runners Mabrey, Collin Williams, and Christian Williams — all three freshmen — competed so well at Seneca they moved up to varsity Saturday at Cottey.

The junior high boys won the team sweepstakes and Newell finished second in 8:53, Hendricks 10th in 9:45, Hill 16th in 10:00, and Goins 19th in 10:05.

The girls finished second and Wood won first in 10:27. Kemna finished third in 10:39 and Adams fifth in 11:00.