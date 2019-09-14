The William Chrisman softball team rallied in the top of the seventh inning but fell a run short in a 5-4 Suburban Middle Seven road loss Thursday.

Oak Park scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead before Chrisman scored to make it close.

Starting pitcher Gracie Ussery hit a solo home run and Ryann Herod, Kiara Boldridge and Caitlin Gentry each added two singles to lead the Bears (0-9, 0-2 Middle Seven), who tied it with two runs in the fourth inning.

GRAIN VALLEY 8, PLEASANT HILL 3: Grain Valley scored five runs in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and held on for a non-conference victory over host Pleasant Hill Wednesday.

BriLeigh Sims went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to spark the Eagles’ offense. Malia Gutierrez added two hits and two runs and Olivia White had two hits and a run as the Eagles improved to 5-2 overall.

Hailey Hemme allowed four hits, three walks and one earned run in a complete-game victory.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 16, LEE’S SUMMIT 1: Cierra Harrison struck out 11 batters to lead the Broncos to a rout of host Lee’s Summit Friday at Legacy Park.

Madison Sanders hit a home run as the Broncos improved to 5-3 with the non-conference win.