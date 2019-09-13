AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Smithville at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Fair Grove
7 p.m. — Liberty at Truman
7 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School
7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Park at Staley High School
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Springfield Hillcrest Tournament
5 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Monett
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit at Legacy Park
Ozark Softball Festival
At Springfield Kickapoo
3 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Marquette
4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Springfield Kickapoo
7:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Carthage
At Ozark High School
1:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Monett
3 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Rolla
6 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Ozark
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Barstow Invitational
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Blue Springs South Tournament
11 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit
1 p.m. — Rockhurst vs. Lee’s Summit West
3 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. Belton
KA-MO Classic
At Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East
12:30 or 2:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Grain Valley, Oak Grove at Ozark Softball Festival
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m. — Van Horn at Van Horn Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
10:15 a.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Henley Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Blue Springs at Forest Park Cross Country Festival, St. Louis
8 a.m. — Truman at Baldwin City (Kan.) Invitational
8 a.m. — William Chrisman at Olathe North Invitational, Olathe Northwest High School
8 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Holden Invitational
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Friday’s Television
• Golf: Solheim Cup, 2 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Basketball: FIBA World Cup semifinal, 7 a.m., ESPN News (102)
• Cycling: Vuelta a España, 9 a.m., 4 p.m., OLY (208)
• Swimming: World Para Championships, noon, OLY (208)
• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Cary, N.C., noon, TENNIS (277)
• Golf: PGA Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., MLB (272)
• College football: North Carolina at Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: Champions Tour Ally Challenge, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College soccer: Virginia at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Motorsports: NHRA: Reading, Pa., 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College soccer: Akron at Maryland, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• High school football: IMG Academy at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• High school football: Lansing at Basehor-Linwood (Kan.), 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• MLB: Houston at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Las Vegas, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College volleyball: Stanford at Penn State, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• College football: Washington State at Houston, 8:15 p.m., ESPN (13)
• CFL: Ottawa at British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Tennis: WTA Hiroshima semifinals, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)
Friday’s Radio
• College football: Kansas at Boston College, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• High school football: Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• MLB: Houston at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)