AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Blue Springs South in the Blue Springs South Tournament

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman

Pembroke Hill Tournament

4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Pembroke Hill

KA-MO Classic

At Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Valley (Kan.)

Panther Cup

At Oak Grove High School

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Green Ridge

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m. — Kansas City Northeast at Van Horn

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Holden at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Harrisonville

7 p.m. — Truman at Lee’s Summit

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Liberty North vs. Truman at Adair Park

4:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

5 p.m. — West Platte vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

Blue Springs at Carthage Dual Challenge, Carthage YMCA

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Belton at Blue Springs Family YMCA

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Park Hill South at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raymore-Peculiar at Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Pembroke Hill

4 p.m. — Liberty vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Belton vs. Fort Osage at WinterStone Golf Course

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. St. Teresa’s Academy at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

3:15 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit at Adams Pointe Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championships, Bingham Middle School

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Oak Park at Staley High School

Pembroke Hill Tournament

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Smithville at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Truman at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Park Hill

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Pleasant Hill

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Columbia Battle, Columbia Hickman, Columbia Rock Bridge at Centennial Pool-Plex

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course

3:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at WinterStone Golf Course

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit, 10 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Track and field: U.S. vs. Europe, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Swimming: World Para Championships, noon, OLY (208)

• Soccer: UEFA European Qualifier: England at Kosovo, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Track and field: U.S. vs. Europe, 6 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: United States at Uruguay, 7 p.m., FS1 (43), KUKC-UNI (17)

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: Argentina vs. Mexico, 9 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• Tennis: WTA Hiroshima/Nanchang/Zhengzou, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

Tuesday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)