Blue Springs South softball has picked up where it left off last season.

The defending Class 4 state champion Jaguars completed a 5-0 sweep with a pair of wins Saturday to capture the title of the War at the Battlefield Tournament in Columbia. They then followed that with a 6-0 win over the Lee’s Summit West Titans in their Suburban Big Six Conference opener on Monday.

South defeated Mexico 5-1 in the semifinal and then built a big lead and held off Jefferson City Helias for an 8-5 victory in the championship game Saturday at Columbia Battle High School.

On Monday, the Jaguars (6-0) scored four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to back pitcher Kierra Goos in the win over the Titans.

Lauren Good keyed the four-run sixth with a two-run triple to put the Jaguars ahead. She finished with four RBIs, and Bailey Brumley went 2-for-3 with two runs scored as eight of the nine South starters had a hit.

Goos notched her third win of the season, giving up only three hits and three walks while striking out three for the shutout.

In Saturday’s championship game against Helias, the Jaguars batted around in the second inning to score five runs, erase a 2-1 deficit and take a 6-2 lead. Elle Smith led the way with two hits, including a double, three RBIs and a diving catch.

Regi Hecker also added two hits and catcher Tori Bradley picked off two baserunners and threw out one trying to steal to help lift South. Brumley added two RBIs, while Bradley, Addie Lightner and Good all added an RBI each.

Goos went the distance for the win, allowing eight hits, four earned runs and three walks.

Goos, Bradley, Brumley and McKenna Lester were named to the all-tournament team.

Lester and Lightner combined for four hits, three doubles and two RBIs in the semifinal win over Mexico. Brumley had a two-run single in the third inning to put the Jaguars ahead.

Goos earned the win in relief of Brumley.

TRUMAN 10, NOTRE DAME DE SION 0: Sophomore pitcher Katie Sutton threw four scoreless innings and struck out six to lead Truman to a five-inning win over host Notre Dame de Sion Saturday.

Freshman CeCe Mora was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Patriots at the plate.

Truman (4-3) scored four runs in the first inning to take command early.