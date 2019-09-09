REEDS SPRING — The game Friday night between the visiting Seneca Indians and the host Reeds Spring Wolves gave sports writers a chance to exercise their favorite clichés.

Like “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish” or “A tale of two halves” or “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” Boy, that Dickens sure could write!

Reeds Spring took a 16-0 third quarter lead on Seneca, but the Indians reeled off 28 unanswered points to secure a 28-16 victory.

In their season opener, the Indians surrendered a 20-0 lead in a loss to Springfield Catholic. Two- and three-touchdown leads have proven not to be safe this season in the Big 8 (also see Cassville and Springfield Catholic in Week 2).

The Indians’ 28-point run started with a little trickeration (Cab Calloway and Dickens in the same story), a 24-yard halfback pass from Trey Wilson to Preston Armstrong. Wilson then scored back-to-back TD runs — 14 yards in the third and 39 in the fourth — and Jaxon Graham’s 56-yard TD run closed out the scoring in style.

Seneca gave itself a chance for the comeback by holding an explosive Reeds Spring offense to 16 points. The Wolves exploded for 61 points in their season opener against Nevada.

Speaking of Nevada, Seneca (1-1) travels north to face the winless Tigers in Week 3. The Tigers lost their first two games by a combined 104-28 score against Reeds Spring and Mount Vernon.