Katie Wheeler shot a 56 to lead the Truman girls golf team to a 233-264 victory over Fort Osage in a dual Wednesday at Drumm Farm Golf Club.

While Wheeler earned medalist honors, Katelyn Bragg shot a 57, Cate Maxey shot a 59, Allie Houcek shot a 61 and Molly Bradshaw shot a 68.

“Our scores are nowhere near where they could have or should have been today given the ideal playing conditions and the great shape the course is in, but a win feels great,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “Our girls are really competitive this year and have a much higher level of determination then years past. We want to become a better team. Wins like this give us the confidence to do just that.”

For Fort Osage, Kaytlyn Runyan led the team with a 63, Kaitlyn Ward shot a 65, Brooklyn Gilpin shot a 67 and Ashlyn Bunton and Allanah Hare each shot a 69.