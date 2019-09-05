The William Chrisman girls tennis team had little trouble getting past Grandview in a 9-0 win Wednesday in a non-conference match.

In single action, No. 1 single player Tori Gant won 8-2, No. 2 Kiara Ashurst won 8-0, No. 3 Emma Place won 8-2, No. 4 Hunter Taylor won 8-3, Laurie Douglass won 8-0 and No. 6 Krystal Olson won 8-0.

In doubles play, the No. 1 duo Nicole Eppert and Ashurst won 8-4, the No. 2 team of Gant and Taylor won 8-0 and Olson and Emily Mendoza won 8-0.

"Doubles really set the tone with more aggressive movement and urgency on especially the second and third pairings,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “The No. 2 team (Gant & Taylor) was so efficient that No. 5 singles player Laurie Douglas, who also played with great precision and urgency, finished on that same court before the No. 1 team finished their doubles."