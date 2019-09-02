Rolla Bulldogs, Newburg Wolves and St. James Tigers

SOFTBALL

Newburg Lady Wolves (Class 1 District 2)

The Lady Wolves are preparing for another year looking to improve on last season. They had a young team in the 2018.

The Newburg hitters have some familiar teams to contend with this season as they will travel to Crocker for the Class 1 District 2 Softball Tournament.

The Frisco League will be the common thread as the Crocker Lady Lions, Laquey Lady Hornets and Stoutland lady Tigers will all be there. The Vienna Lady Eagles will also join them as the fifth team in the tournament. The 4 and 5 seeds will have a play in game to determine the semifinals.

Both Crocker and Stoutland have competed and won in district title games in the last couple of years.

The winner of the district will face the winner of District 1. That district had several schools from the southern part of the state by the Arkansas Border. Those teams are Bakersfield, Couch, Dora, Naylor, Norwood, and Van Buren.

St. James Lady Tigers (Class 3 District 10)

The Lady Tigers will have a familiar opponent this postseason as they many see the Salem Lady Tigers at the end of the year.

The District 10 Teams are the Bolivar Lady Liberators, Buffalo Lady Bison, School of the Osage Lady Indians and Salem Lady Tigers. The host school has yet to be decided.

The winner of the district will face a Jefferson City area district that will feature the winner of District 9. Those Teams are the Blair Oaks Lady Falcons, Capital City Lady Cavaliers, Helias Catholic Lady Crusaders, and Southern Boone Lady Eagles. The Eldon Mustangs are also part of that loaded district.

Rolla Lady Bulldogs (Class 4 District 9)

The Lady Bulldogs will be the host of the District 9 tournament. They will face every team at least once in their tournament as all the schools belong to the Ozark Conference.

The teams are the Camdenton Lady Lakers, Springfield Central Lady Bulldogs, Lebanon Lady Yellowjackets, and Waynesville Lady Tigers.

The winner of the district will face the winner of District 10. Those teams are the Branson Lady Pirates, Glendale Lady Falcons, Kickapoo Lady Chiefs, Nixa Lady Eagles, Ozark Lady Tigers and Parkview Lady Vikings.

VOLLEYBALL

St. James Lady Tigers (Class 3 District 8)

The Lady Tigers will not have far to travel this season as their farthest district opponent is an hour away. The tournament will be held at Sullivan High School.

The teams this season in District 9 are the Owensville Dutch Girls, Pacific Lady Indians, Salem Lady Tigers, St. Clair Lady Bulldogs and Sullivan Lady Eagles. The only team not from the area is St. Francis Borgia, which is in Washington in Franklin County.

The Lady Tigers will face Salem on September 3, St. Clair on September 24, Owensville on October 10, and the Sullivan Eagles on the 21st of October.

The winner of the district will face a district mainly composed of St. Charles County schools. Those schools are Lutheran St. Charles, Orchard Farm, St. Charles West, St. Dominic, Winfield, and Wright City.

Rolla Lady Bulldogs (Class 4 District 9)

The Lady Bulldogs will face familiar opponents in districts this year as well, but one of the teams is not a member of the Ozark Conference. The location of the tournament is yet to be decided.

The team this year are the Camdenton Lady Lakers, Central Lady Bulldogs, Hillcrest Lady Hornets, Lebanon Lady Yellowjackets and the Waynesville Lady Tigers. The only non-Ozark Conference school is the Willard Tigers who are part of the Central Ozark Conference.

The winner of the district will face a team from District 10. Those teams are the Branson Lady Pirates, Glendale Lady Falcons, Kickapoo Lady Chiefs, Nixa Lady Eagles, Ozark Lady Tigers, Parkview Lady Vikings and the West Plains Lady Zizzers.

Rolla will face nearly every team from their district and the other this season which should lead to an exciting tournament.