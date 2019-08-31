As he often does in the aftermath of tough losses, Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta made his players look up at the scoreboard in the end zone behind them Friday night.

The 16-14 scoreline was tough to look at for the defeated Bruins, on the wrong end of a highly anticipated season opener against No. 2 Rockhurst, the 2018 Class 6 runner-up. Vanatta emphasized that had it not been for a mistake-laden game, the result could’ve been different.

A dropped touchdown pass in the end zone. A missed field goal. Penalties that brought back explosive plays. Breakdowns in the secondary.

The list was far too long for the No. 3 Bruins to stomach on their home field.

“Defensively, three or four big plays given up; otherwise, totally different game,” Vanatta said. “We hit the field goal, totally different game. But again, I’m not down on their efforts. They played hard, but we have to clean up the mental side of it.”

Rockhurst actually made the first mistake. Quarterback Nick Smrt found his pass picked off by the Bruins' Peyton Carr, who dashed 65 yards the other way for a touchdown in the first quarter. Those were the only points Rock Bridge would put on the board until the fourth.

While the offense struggled, the Bruins' defensive line, led by Jalen Logan-Redding, kept the team in the game through the final period. Time and time again, Smrt had an open receiver to throw to, only to see Rock Bridge defenders swarming him in the backfield.

“That Rock Bridge group up front is awful good,” Rockhurst coach Tony Severino said. “They’re going to be tough to contend. They’ve got a great defense with a bunch of good players. We knew the game was going to be a slugger.”

Severino, coaching his final season at Rockhurst after being at the school for over four decades, credited his first-year starting quarterback for keeping a level head. Smrt rebounded to lead the Hawklets down the field for hard-fought touchdowns after throwing the pick-six to Carr.

“Nick did a great job. He only made one mistake, but it was an aggressive mistake,” Severino said.

While both teams were guilty of miscues in the contest, Smrt made sure his offense was responsible for fewer. He had no control, however, over Rockhurst's special teams unit, which managed to eventually be the difference maker despite several poor plays. The unit had three snap mishaps, with a punt and field goal getting blocked.

But kicker Owen Lawson boomed a 51-yard field goal at the start of the fourth quarter to put Rockhurst up 16-7 — a kick that proved to be too much for Rock Bridge to overcome.

Up two scores, Rockhurst later fumbled the ball away to the Bruins at the Hawklet 27-yard line. Rock Bridge quarterback Grant Hajicek scrambled on first down and found a wide open Carr in the end zone, but Carr was unable to complete the catch. Failures on second and third down led the Bruins to try a 41-yard field goal by the reliable Will Norris. Norris missed it.

"That’s a killer, man, when you’re facing a team like Rockhurst,” Vanatta said of the missed opportunities. "They played their game. They moved the ball, they got their opportunities and they ate the clock. We gotta come out and move the sticks, and we didn’t do that efficiently."

Rock Bridge’s schedule doesn’t get any easier, as the Bruins will travel to St. Louis to face DeSmet next Friday. Rock Bridge and DeSmet are tied for third in the Class 6 rankings.

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” Vanatta said of this season. “And that’s why I had them look at the scoreboard.”