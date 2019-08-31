Saturday

Aug 31, 2019 at 2:25 AM


UPDATED with Saturday's result: Chillicothe, Hamilton, Carrollton, Marceline posted 2019 season-opening victories. Polo plays Kansas school Saturday afternoon

Chillicothe 20, @ Marshall 7

East Atchison (Tarkio/Fairfax) 68, @ Southwest Livingston 22

Hamilton: Penney 40, @ Maysville/Winston 20

Carrollton 14, @ Fayette 6

Stanberry 42, @ Braymer 13
Palmyra 7, @ Brookfield 6
Marceline 22, @ Scotland County 12
Lathrop 42, @ Trenton 14
@ KCK: Christ Prep Academy 42, Polo 0 (Sat.)

Macon 28, @ Kirksville 20

Midland Empire Conference

Grain Valley 14, Savannah 12

Jefferson City: Blair Oaks 23, Maryville 14

St. Joseph: Lafayette 53, Clinton 0

Cameron 51, KC: Northeast 13

Odessa 49, KC: St. Pius X 0

KC: Winnetonka 47, St. Joseph: Benton 20