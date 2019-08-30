Loaded and primed for the softball program's second straight appearance at the MSHSAA Class 1 state championship finals, it's going to be difficult for opponents of Salisbury to find a worthy weakness of attack or method to take advantage of this 2019 fall season.

Having lost just three starters to graduation while those returning are skilled athletes that will become four-or-three year starters, including their two-time all state pitcher back on the mound, it's needless to say expectations are set pretty high for Salisbury.

“All of these girls know what to expect playing softball as they all have faced tough situations and went through it. The seniors and juniors have all competed in either the state playoffs or state finals every year to this point. I have some high expectations for them, and I know they set some high expectations upon themselves and for the team this year,” said Salisbury head softball coach Nate King. “There is a sense of urgency among them. But that kind of feeling is something they've had the past few years too. This year might be a little stronger one for them. The good thing about these girls is that they will not take anything for granted. They know hard work must be put in at every practice, every pitch of a game.”

After defeating Cairo a year ago for the program's fifth straight Class 1 district championship, Salisbury kept its foot on the pedal, reaching the state finals in Springfield where they ended up as runner-up state champs losing to Maysville 3-2 in eight innings.

The Lady Panthers posted a 23-5 record last fall and followed a longstanding winning tradition the school program has had dating back to when Salisbury reached the state finals in 2000 as a Class 2 program and finished second. The next two seasons the program continued to ride the arm strength of pitcher Kenya Fuemmeler, who is now principal at Helias High School in Jefferson City, and Fuemmeler pitched her team to consecutive state championship titles to cap a remarkable prep career.

Winning seasons would continue but it wasn't until 2016 when Salisbury returned to the state finals and finished fourth, and the following season they lost to eventual state champ Clopton in a quarterfinal playoff game where the Lady Panthers yielded several unearned runs.

“I don't really have a good answer for the success Salisbury has had over the years. Softball is a popular sport for our girls and they always seem to work hard and take it seriously,” King said. “A precedence of success was instilled back in the early 2000s when Salisbury won two state championships in a row, and I think that set the bar for other teams to follow each year.”

Like Fuemmeler some two decades ago, Bryn Wooldridge has emerged these past three years being one of the most dominant Class 1 pitchers in the state with this being her senior campaign.

“Bryn is so consistent in what she does. Her fastball is probably reaches the mid-60s and she has four to maybe five different pitches. Bryn has the ability to over power a lot of batters, and it seems she will go out there and never really have a bad day pitching,” Salisbury coach King said. “All of her pitches are pretty much within the strike zone no matter the kind of pitch Bryn throws, or else she delivers it to a spot where she wants the batter to chase it. She's that good.”

Scoring runs against Wooldridge last spring was nearly impossible with her outstanding 0.859 ERA across the 155 innings she labored. Bryn racked up a remarkable 278 strikeouts, walked 41 batters and was touched for 55 base hits.

Wooldridge also returns as the team's leading offensive producer. Her .582 batting average (39-67) was tops with nine doubles, seven homers and she had 28 RBIs.

Abigail Gebhardt, senior catcher, posted the second best batting average of .430 (34-79) with seven doubles, four home runs and she led the team in RBIs with 34.

Leadoff batter Brooke Stefankiewicz was effective as well with her .413 batting average . The second baseman slapped a pair of triples, hit one round tripper and Brooke led the team in steals with 25 last fall.

Coach King added that sophomore Caden Stapleton showed signs of being productive contact batter. As a freshman, she batted .351 with eight doubles, while senior shortstop Lizzy Bales batted .333 with seven doubles and three homers,.

“The main challenges if figuring out how we fit best as a team. We have depth at about every position having several girls capable of being a regular starter. It's a matter for me and (assistant) coach Kathryn Bachtel to determine who plays where on the field, even when we make substitutions, that would best help the team,” King said.

Other projected starters for the Lady Panthers include junior Brooke Bartholomew and Stapleton sharing first base duties, senior Emma Ricketts in center field, while the outfield corner positions could be rotated among senior Olivia Sloan, junior Anna White and sophomores Breanne Haines and Rachel Fessler.

Salisbury will open its fall season Tuesday playing at Carrollton, and the home opener is against Moberly six days later.

The Lady Panthers will compete in the Hallsville tournament on Sept. 7 and the Paris tournament on Sept. 28. Senior Night happens to be against Class 4 Columbia Hickman High School on Oct. 9.