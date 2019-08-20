Moberly Greyhound Booster Club will host its annual “Meet and Greet the Greyhounds” picnic Sunday, Aug. 25 and the public is invited to participate in this free event.

Persons can visit with players and coaches of the Moberly Area Community College men's and women's basketball programs, and Greyhound cheerleaders at the MACC Activity Center starting at 5:30 p.m.

Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish food item to share with others at the meal that begins around 6 p.m. Booster club members will provide meat, drinks and table service.