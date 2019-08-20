New Grain Valley volleyball coach Kelsey Carver said she likes to make sure that her players are having fun while they improve their skills at the same time.

That’s why she tries to come up with unique drills during practices. She did again Monday when she had her Eagles bring out boxes, setting them a few feet behind the net. She then had them place trash cans on top of each one.

The goal was for players to stand behind the serve line and strike the ball hard and accurately enough to knock over the trash cans. Each time the Eagles accomplished the feat, they leaped and screamed in celebration.

“It’s definitely different from the last coach that we’ve had,” Grain Valley junior libero Clara Gower said. “But I like it. She really pushes us to get better.”

That’s just one new dynamic that Carver, who was the junior varsity coach last season, has brought to Grain Valley as she’s in her first year as the head coach after Keri Peterson stepped down last year.

“She’s definitely loud in a good way,” sophomore outside hitter Addy Baumgartner said. “She says what she needs and we get it done. We mix in different drills and usually has something that we have never done before.”

Added Carver: “(The new drills) help them be competitive and bring a lot of energy.”

The 2019 Eagles will be young as they only have one senior, setter Jessica Slater. They only have four returning starters – Slater, Baumgartner, junior outside hitter Kelly Kilpatrick and junior defensive specialist Ashlynn Pruett. Freshman Addi Bybee and sophomore Kellie Overturf likely will be the Eagles’ starting middle hitters. Sophomore Olivia Williams and juniors Lexi Battle and Bailey Moore could see time at outside hitter. Juniors Tabitha Kerns and Madi Morris are competing for the second setter spot alongside Slater.

“Even though we are young, we still have a lot of chemistry and have played with each other before,” Baumgartner said. “It’s going to be a fun year because we’re all so close. It will still be a building year, though.”

Carver said she plans on running a 6-2 formation at a quick pace.

“It definitely helps us out because we are a shorter team, so we need as many people up front as we can to help out,” Baumgartner said.

Added Carver: “We want to challenge defenses with quick sets. We’re running stuff on offense that is going to cause them some issues.”

Even though the team may be at a size disadvantage, its scrappiness and work ethic could make up for it.

“Our girls are willing to work hard and have made a lot of changes the past couple of years,” Carver said.

Even with the lack of experience, Carver said she expects her team to be near the top of the Suburban Small Seven Conference and possibly compete for a district title.

“I think we’re going to be strong,” Carver said. “We have a lot of depth this year. As long as we play like I think we can, we should be right there near the top (of the Small Seven).”