There is a whole lot for Chiefs fans to get excited about. After watching the first game Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, it appears Brett Veach has given Andy Reid and his staff a team filled with speed from top to bottom.

Speed is a facet that cannot be coached against in the NFL today, and this team is totally stacked with speed, particularly at the receiver position. We all knew about Tyreek Hill going into the game, but that is just the first leg of a pool of receivers who could make up a great track team.

Rookie receiver Mecole Hardman looks like a guy who can run and catch with the big boys, and then add to that solid receivers Sammy Watkins, DeMarcus Robinson, Bryan Pringle and Marcus Kemp, all who possess above average speed.

Most of the receivers are capable of providing that speed to not just the offense, but also to special teams as returners or gunners in kick coverage. The team is so deep at wide receiver that they may keep up to seven on the roster after cuts.

The tight end position looks better than many people gave them credit for, with the best tight end in football Travis Kelce leading the way. The tight ends were featured in the first preseason game and they all played very well. Blake Bell and Deon Yelder look like two guys who can provide even more weapons to an already very good offense.

Reid loves to have tight ends who can be moved all around to create good matchups. The catch that Travis Kelce made in the opening series of the preseason was a mismatch on a linebacker and resulted in a 37-yard gain. It is the type of matchup that makes the Chiefs offense go.

The offensive line is solid. Cam Erving was a starter last year, but he is working with the second unit right now and has had some trouble with it. Depth at the offensive line is always a key to getting through the NFL schedule.

We will see how much offensive line depth the team has in the next three weeks. Carlos Hyde seems to add a little different type of weapon for the Chiefs’ offense this year. He is a bigger back who can catch the ball very well out of the backfield. He should be a great No. 2 back. Damien Williams, if healthy, looks like he may get the initial look as the starter. Darrel Williams seems to be able to play in the backfield and contribute on special teams.

The running back Chiefs fans need to watch is rookie Darwin Thompson. Reid and the organization seem to love everything about him. He is a complete back who is not afraid to stick his nose in the blocking scheme in the passing game. The team may keep at least four running backs because they can also help on special teams.

Quarterback is only two words – Patrick Mahomes. Man, is he a special player? Chad Henne is a solid, experienced backup. Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton also look like they have been coached well in Reid’s system.

The Chiefs may keep one of the other guys and put them on the practice squad if some other team does not pick them up on waivers. Look for the team to only carry two quarterbacks on the roster at the beginning of the year because they have so many quality guys with great speed at other positions.

The defense is still very much a work in progress. It is way too early to make any evaluations. There were some bright spots on defense in the first preseason game. Breeland Speaks and Tanoh Kpassagnon are players that the 4-3 defense will make more comfortable and suit their skill set.

There were signs of a more effective defensive line against the run. They have good depth on the defensive line, which is a must to be a Super Bowl contender.

The safeties looked much better supporting the run game. School is still out to see if the linebacking corps and the corner position are Super Bowl quality. It is way too early to even talk about which players will make the squad as the back seven of the defense.

The organization’s shift to the 4-3 defense makes a lot of sense with the defensive talent the team has on this roster. The defense just needs to be in the middle of the pack if the offense continues to improve. Special teams should be great because of all the speed on hand. It will be a fun year to be a Chiefs fan.

• The quote of the week comes from comes from Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus: “My goal is to be recognized as the best. No doubt about it. When they say middle linebacker from now on, I want them to mean Butkus.”

