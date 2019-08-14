The Independence Post 21 American Legion baseball team will conduct tryouts for its 2020 season at 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Independence Athletic Complex at 17800 E. Salisbury Road.

Players trying out should live in the Truman, William Chrisman, Van Horn, Fort Osage school districts. Additional area players are welcome. Primary residence address will identify which American Legion team you can play for. Senior Legion baseball is open only to players born on or after Jan. 1, 2001. Junior Legion baseball is open only to players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003.

For more information, contact Greg Lundquist at 816-210-7887.

FIKE TRYOUTS: Post 499 Fike Baseball will be holding tryouts for both the 17U junior and 19U senior 2019 fall-2020 summer teams. The tryout is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hidden Valley Park’s Jim Moran Field.

The team asks players to arrive at least 30 minutes early to register. Wear baseball attire and bring any gear needed for the position(s) that you are trying out for.

To be eligible to try out, you must live in the Blue Springs South school district or the Grain Valley school district and live closer to Blue Springs South than to Oak Grove High School (or attend a private school in the Blue Springs South school district zone).

For further information contact Jim Moran at 816-225-2015, send email to fikebaseball@gmail.com or visit the website fikebaseball.com.