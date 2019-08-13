Post 499 Fike Baseball will be holding tryouts for both the 17U junior and 19U senior 2019 fall-2020 summer teams. The tryout is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hidden Valley Park’s Jim Moran Field.

The team asks players to arrive at least 30 minutes early to register. Wear baseball attire and bring any gear needed for the position(s) that you are trying out for.

To be eligible to try out, you must live in the Blue Springs South school district or the Grain Valley school district and live closer to Blue Springs South than to Oak Grove High School (or attend a private school in the Blue Springs South school district zone).

For further information contact Jim Moran at 816-225-2015, send email to fikebaseball@gmail.com or visit the website fikebaseball.com.