WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at West Ham United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament: Poland vs. France, 8 a.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: LPGA Ladies Scottish Open, 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: U.S. Women’s Amateur semifinals, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Various: Pan American Games, 9 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Little League Baseball: Midwest Regional final, 10 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Basketball: Jr. NBA Championship U.S. semifinal, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Canada, 11 a.m., 5 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Ashton Villa at Tottenham Hotspur, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Extreme sports: X Games Minneapolis, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• Little League Baseball: New England Regional final, noon, ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Northern Trust, noon, GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Michigan, noon, FS1 (43)

• Basketball: Jr. NBA Championship international final, 12:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament: U.S. vs. South Korea, 12:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: PGA Northern Trust, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Basketball: Jr. NBA Championship U.S. girls final, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Little League Baseball: Northwest Regional final, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: ATP Rogers Cup, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mid-Ohio, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• WNBA: Atlanta at Indiana, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament: Australia vs. Italy, 2:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• Motocross: Unadilla National, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: Billie Jean King Girls 16s National Championship, 3 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Basketball: Jr. NBA Championship U.S. boys final, 3:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Fourstardave Handicap, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Little League Baseball: Great Lakes Regional final, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Barcelona vs. Napoli, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament: Canada vs. China, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• Bowling: PWBA Louisville Open, 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Juarez at Cruz Azul, 4:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour WinCo Foods Portland Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 5 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Little League Baseball: Mid-Atlantic Regional final, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament: Belgium vs. Netherlands, 6 p.m., OLY (208)

• Various: Pan American Games, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Necaxa at Tigres UANL, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• NFL preseason: Cincinnati at Chiefs, 7 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Gymnastics: U.S. Championships, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Pro basketball: Big3: Miami, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Colorado at San Diego, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLS: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Little League Baseball: West Regional final, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NFL preseason: Dallas at San Francisco, 8 p.m., NFL (180)

• Amateur baseball: Intermediate Final, 9 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Gymnastics: U.S. Championships, 9 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• NFL preseason: Los Angeles Rams at Oakland (tape), 11 p.m., NFL (180)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 5 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL preseason: Cincinnati at Chiefs, 7 p.m., KCFX (101.1 FM)

• MLS: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Basketball: Jr. NBA Global Championship international boys final, 6 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament: China vs. Argentina, 6:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Basketball: Jr. NBA Global Championship U.S. girls final, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: LPGA Ladies Scottish Open, 7:30 a.m., 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Newcastle United, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Basketball: Jr. NBA Global Championship U.S. boys final, 8 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament: U.S. vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m., OLY (208)

• Various: Pan American Games, 9 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• Golf: PGA Northern Trust, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament: Russia vs. Iran, 11 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: Liga MX: América at Toluca, noon, KUKC-UNI (17)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, noon, FSKC (48)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Boston, noon, TBS (50)

• Tennis: WTA Canada/ATP Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: PGA Northern Trust, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: U.S. Women’s Amateur championship match, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Basketball: Jr. NBA World Championship girls final, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Consumers Energy 400, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: North Carolina at Portland, 2 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament: Serbia vs. Italy, 2 p.m., OLY (208)

• WNBA: Seattle at New York, 2 p.m., NBA (273)

• MLS: New York City FC at Atlanta United, 2:55 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Gymnastics: U.S. Championships, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Tennis: ATP Rogers Cup, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• Basketball: Jr. NBA World Championship boys final, 3:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament: Poland vs. Slovenia, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: Billie Jean King Girls 18s National Championship, 4 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour WinCo Foods Portland Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• WNBA: Connecticut at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Philadelphia at San Francisco, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Men’s volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament: Bulgaria vs. Brazil, 6 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Gymnastics: U.S. Championships, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Arena Football: ArenaBowl XXXII: Philadelphia at Albany, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Baseball: Perfect Game All-American Classic, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• Various: Pan American Games, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLS: New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Gymnastics: U.S. Championships, 9 p.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Puebla at Santos Laguna, 11 p.m., FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, noon, KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Consumers Energy 400, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB: Philadelphia at San Francisco, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Rugby: Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Softball: Little League World Series, noon, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Baltimore at New York Yankees, noon, MLB (272)

• Motorsports: IMSA Michelin Point Challenge: Road America, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Softball: Little League World Series, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLB (272)