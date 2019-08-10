Here are the practice times for Eastern Jackson County teams for the start of high school fall sports practice on Monday.

Listed are starting times only for Monday. Student-athletes or parents should consult with the teams’ respective coaches to see if there are any different times during the rest of the week or month.

The high school fall sports regular seasons kick off on Aug. 30, including the first week of Friday night football.

Schools are listed in alphabetical order. If sport or school is not listed, contact the coach for times.

Listed are sport, time of Monday practice and location. Times are for freshmen through seniors unless otherwise noted. Times are subject to change because of the weather:

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH

• Boys soccer: 8-11 a.m., Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium.

• Boys and girls cross country: 7-9 a.m., east side of school.

• Girls tennis: 8-10 a.m., Young Park courts.

• Girls golf: 9 a.m., Lakewood Oaks Golf Club.

• Softball: 8-11 a.m., BSS softball field.

• Volleyball: 3-5 p.m., BSS main gym.

• Boys swimming and diving: 6-9 a.m., Blue Springs Family YMCA.

• Football: 4:30-9 p.m., Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium.

FORT OSAGE

• Football: 3-5:45 p.m., football stadium.

• Cross country: 6 a.m., meet at high school track.

• Girls golf: 3 p.m., WinterStone Golf Course.

• Boys soccer: 3-5 p.m., soccer field.

• Softball: 3-5 p.m., softball fields.

• Girls tennis: contact coach

• Volleyball: 4-6 p.m., main gymnasium.

GRAIN VALLEY

• Football: 5:30 a.m., stadium

• Girls tennis: 5:30 p.m., tennis courts

• Volleyball: 5:30 p.m., gym

• Cross country: 5:30 p.m., track

• Softball: 5:30 p.m., softball field

• Swimming & diving: 5 a.m., Blue Springs Family YMCA

• Boys soccer: 5:30 p.m., stadium

• Girls golf: 7 a.m., meet in Room 502

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH

• Girls golf: 3-5:30 p.m., Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake.

• Girls tennis: 3-5 p.m., tennis courts.

• Volleyball: 3-5 p.m., Fieldhouse gym.

• Softball: 3-5 p.m., softball fields.

• Football: 3-6 p.m., BAC Stadium.

• Boys soccer: 3-5:30 p.m., grass soccer fields.

• Boys swimming and diving: 3-6 p.m., Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center.

• Boys and girls cross country: 3-4:30 p.m., meet in the events lobby in front of the gym.

OAK GROVE

• Softball: 3-6 p.m., Webb Park

• Volleyball, 3-5 p.m., high school gym

• Cross country, 3-4:30 p.m., high school gym foyer

• Boys soccer, 3-4:45 p.m., Panther Stadium

• Football, 3-5:30 p.m., Panther Stadium

• Cheer, 3-5 p.m., elementary multi

• Fall Sports Parents/Athletes Meeting, 7:30 p.m., PAC

TRUMAN

• Football: 3:30-6 p.m., stadium

• Volleyball: 3-5:30 p.m., gymnasium

• Cross country: 2:30 p.m., Truman

• Boys soccer: 6-9 p.m. stadium

• Boys swimming & diving: 9-11 a.m., Henley Aquatic Center

• Girls golf: 5-6:30 p.m., Drumm Farm Golf Club

• Girls tennis: 7-9 p.m., Santa Fe Trail Park courts

• Softball: 5:30-7:30 a.m., Adair Park

VAN HORN

• Cross country: 2:30 p.m., track

• Football: 7 p.m. (6:15 for new players), turf field

• Boys soccer: 3:30 p.m., turf field

• Volleyball: 1:30 p.m., Fieldhouse

WILLIAM CHRISMAN

• Football: 5 p.m., stadium

• Softball: 3:15 p.m., WCHS softball field

• Boys swimming & diving: 9 a.m., Henley Aquatic Center

• Girls tennis: 3:15 p.m., Santa Fe Trail Park courts

• Cross country: 3:15 p.m., meet in front of school

• Boys soccer: 4 p.m., grass field

• Volleyball: 3 p.m., main gym

• Girls golf: 3:15 p.m., Drumm Farm Golf Club