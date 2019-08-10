Blue Springs High School graduate Trey Ziegenbein is taking a new step in his college baseball career.

After announcing that he was coming back to Johnson County Community College for his sophomore season on May 31, he’s recently decided to go into a new direction.

On Thursday, Ziegenbein announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Missouri State University, where he could play for the next three years.

“I chose not to stay at Johnson County due to a variety of reasons,” Ziegenbein said via text message. “Missouri State came in with a strong offer and it was just too good to turn down. Also, at this point in my life I already obtained my associates degree from Johnson County, so there was nothing academically left for me to complete there.

“I will have three years left of eligibility to use at the Division I level, so I think that will prepare me better to possibly move to the next level post-college. The combination of academics as well as high-level baseball made it too hard to turn down.”

Ziegenbein was originally committed to the University of Arkansas during his junior year at Blue Springs. But the university later rescinded the offer at Ziegenbein had not one, but two Tommy John surgeries after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament. He got it repaired the first time it tore, taking a graft from his wrist and putting it into his elbow. However, that didn’t work and it tore again during his senior season with the Wildcats.

He scrambled to find a college team to play for and ended up joining the Johnson County Community College Cavaliers as a walk on before earning a scholarship.

He went 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA, held opponents to a .228 batting average and averaged 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a college freshman. His 109 strikeouts broke a school record for most in a season. Ziegenbein was named to the All-Kansas Jayhawk Conference East first team and the NJCAA All-Region VI second team.