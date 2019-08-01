The Kansas City Mavericks have added another Missouri native to their lineup.

The Mavericks signed St. Louis native Michael Parks to a standard player contract for the 2019-20 season, John-Scott Dickson, head coach and director of hockey operations, announced Wednesday.

Parks, a 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward, is the fourth Missouri native to play for the Mavericks, joining former goaltender Charlie Effinger, former defenseman Derek Pallardy and former forward Jake Henderson as the only Missouri natives to play for the Mavericks.

“We expect Michael to come in and be an immediate contributor,” Dickson said in a press release. “He’s a skilled skater with good speed and is a shooter who can score from anywhere in the offensive zone.”

Parks, 27, was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round (No. 149 overall) in the 2010 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

He spent last season overseas in Austria playing for the Dornbirn Bulldogs of the Erste Bank Eishockey Liga, scoring 10 goals and tallying 12 assists for 22 points in 36 games. This will be his first season back in North America since 2016-17, when he played for the Quad City Mallards in the ECHL.

After being drafted he spent four years playing for the University of North Dakota, where he was an assistant captain in his junior and senior seasons. In 151 collegiate games, Parks totaled 92 points on 43 goals and 49 assists.

He played three games, notching one assist, with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League in the 2015-16 season.

He joined the Quad City Mallards in 2016-17 and tallied 29 goals and 26 assists for 56 points and a plus-19 rating in 61 games.

He played the 2017-18 season with Team Vaasan Sport OY, an SM-Liiga team in Vaasa, Finland, totaling 20 assist and no goals to go along with 108 penalty minutes in 54 games.