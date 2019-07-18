The Boonville 8 and 9-year-old All-Stars will embark on the biggest stage of the season Thursday through Sunday while competing in the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament.

While the 9 All-Stars had to win the state title to move on to the regional tournament, the 8 All-Stars automatically qualified due to no state tournament.

The Boonville 9 All-Stars will play in the regional tournament at Frontenac, Kansas. As for the Boonville 8 All-Stars, they will compete in the regional tournament at Cape Girardeau.

Making up the Midwest Plains 8-year-old Regional Tournament are: Kennett, Scott County, Frontenac (KS), MABA American, Boonville, Sikeston, Carthage, Cape Girardeau, MABA National and SEMO North.

Boonville will play in the American Division along with Kennett, Scott County, Frontenac and MABA American. The National Division will consist of Sikeston, Carthage, Cape Girardeau, MABA National and SEMO North.

Tournament action will run four days, with the championship game slated on Sunday, July 21 at 11 a.m. The winner will advance to the Cal Ripken 8-year-old Machine Pitch World Series on August 3-10 in Treasure Coast, Florida.

Boonville will play Scott County in the opening round of the regional tournament on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. As for the rest of the tournament, the Boonville 8 All-Stars will take on Frontenac on Friday at 9 a.m. and Kennett at 12:30 p.m. Then, on Saturday, Boonville will play MABA American at 9 a.m.

Only the top three teams in each division will advance on to bracket play, which begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

As for the Boonville 9 All-Stars, they will compete in the American Division along with Waite Park, Minot and Frontenac (KS). The National Division will be comprised of Bismarck, Sikeston, Lamar and Liberal.

The 9-year-old regional tournament will also run four days, with the championship game slated for Sunday at 5 p.m. The winner will advance to the World Series at the same time and same location as the 8-year-old regional tournament winner.

Boonville 9 All-Stars will open tournament play on Thursday against Waite Park starting at 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, after playing Minot on Friday at 3 p.m., Boonville will come back and play Frontenac on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Only top two teams in each division will move on to bracket play on Saturday, which begins at 3 p.m.









