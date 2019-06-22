The University of Missouri-Kansas City has accepted an invitation to return to the Summit League.

UMKC said Thursday it has notified the Western Athletic Conference of its intention to withdraw after the end of the upcoming academic year, its seventh in the league. The school will begin play in the Summit League in the 2020-21 academic year.

"We're thankful to the WAC and their commitment to Division I excellence. We accepted the invitation to return to the Summit League because, after careful review, we believe it will help us achieve our goals," UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal said in a statement.

UMKC will give the Summit League 10 schools, joining Denver; Purdue University Fort Wayne; North Dakota; North Dakota State; Nebraska Omaha; Oral Roberts; South Dakota; South Dakota State and Western Illinois.

"We're thrilled to have the UMKC Roos back in the Summit League," Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said. "We are looking forward to the 2020-21 season."