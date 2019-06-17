Moberly Post 6 Sixers won two of four games at the Sedalia Wood Bat Tournament held last weekend.

The Sixers (age 19U) were shutout for the first time this 2019 season losing 7-0 to Branson on Friday, defeated Hillcrest of Springfield 11-1, lost 3-2 to Green City on Saturday, and then defeated tournament host Sedalia 9-5 Sunday evening.

Post 6 of Moberly opens a five date double header home stand Tuesday hosting Kirksville and 24 hours later the Sixers meet Green City for the fourth and fifth times this summer.

Moberly vs. Sedalia

The Sixers withheld a 3-run rally by Sedalia Travelers in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday evening to secure a 9-5 victory and return home from the Sedalia Wood Bat Tournament splitting its four-game series.

Tanner Pipes pitched a complete game for the Sixers. Pipes recorded five strikeouts, gave up eight base hits and walked one.

Moberly's 6-run outburst in the third frame did the trick as it handed the Sixers a 7-2 lead for Pipes to finish with. They would score again in each of the next two innings as well.

Will Fromm had a triple and a single, Brett Miller hit a double and a single, and Tel Wheeler singled twice. Josh Price, Ryan Jackson, Jackson Truesdell and Bryce Jones all had one single.

Moberly vs. Hillcrest

Bryce Taylor worked the mound for all five innings to earn the Sixers' 11-1 victory Saturday against Hillcrest of Springfield. Taylor yielded two hits and walks, and he struck out six batters.

Truesdell produced three singles and leadoff batter Miller reached base four times having a double and a single, and he walked twice to pace the offense.

Josh Price lined a triple, Fromm doubled, Wheeler ripped a pair of singles and Head had one.

Moberly vs. Green City

Pitcher Fromm was the tough-luck losing hurler for the Sixers in a 3-2 loss to Green City on Saturday. Fromm threw the first three innings and was touched for all three runs as he gave up five hits, struck out two and he walked one.

Truesdell tossed three scoreless innings of relief and ended up striking out three batters, walking four and he gave up one hit.

The Sixers were held to just three hits in this contest. Fromm had a triple and both Price and Jones had a single.

Moberly vs. Branson

Post 6 of Moberly was shutout by Branson in its 7-0 tournament opening game on Friday.

Losing pitcher was David Dale, who threw the first five innings and Cole Thompson tossed the last two.

Dale recorded eight strikeouts.

Miller had the team's only base hit.